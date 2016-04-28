Click to read the full story: Donald Trump for Lena Dunham exit and Rob Kardashian ready for KUWTK drama

Donald Trump isn’t just aiming his controversial remarks at various ethnic, gender, broad-based groups, he is also alienating individuals with any level of notoriety who speak out against him. Unfortunately, the latest victim who wound up in the middle of Trump’s warpath is comedian and Girls creator Lena Dunham.

Just a few days ago, Lena spoke to Bravo TV personality Andy Cohen about the possibility of Trump winning the upcoming presidential election. Lena stated, “I know a lot of people have been threatening to [move out of the country if Trump becomes president], but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver, and I can get my work done from there.”

On Tuesday, Trump called in for an interview on Fox & Friends, where he was asked about Lena’s unfavorable remark. Bluntly, Trump told the show’s panel that he would be doing a “great service” to the United States by getting Lena to flee the country. He went on to say, “Well, she’s a B-actor. You know, she has no-you know, no mojo. I heard that about Whoopi Goldberg too. That would be a great thing for our country.”

In addition to Dunham and Goldberg, numerous other stars have come forward claiming they would be leaving America if it ends up being run by Donald Trump. The ever-growing list includes comedian Rosie O’Donnell (which Trump is undoubtedly thrilled to hear is on the list) and former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

E! is gearing up for the premiere of the 12th season of their hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Releasing various previews of the upcoming installment, the network has given audiences a glimpse of the drama that is about to ensue on the show. Amongst storylines like Kendall’s skyrocketing career in modeling and Kourtney’s baby daddy issues, one of the big plots that the network has been hyping for the upcoming season is the return of Rob Kardashian.

As regular viewers of the show know, Rob has not been featured on the past few seasons of the series. Due to both physical and mental health issues, he has opted to stray away from the cameras and has lived a notably more private life for the past few years. However, since late 2015 Rob has been dating (and is now engaged to) social media personality/cosmetics entrepreneur Blac Chyna, which has prompted him to transition into a much more healthy and public lifestyle. Inevitably, this means once again earning a substantial paycheck, as he returns to the cast of his family’s TV show.

On the latest preview for the premiere episode of season 12, Kendall is seen yelling at Rob over the phone. The second youngest sister is enraged when she discovers on social media that her brother re-gifted an iPad she had given him. In the clip, Kendall is heard explaining, “Rob is dating someone that has kind of had a bad history with my family, and he fully re-gifted my gift. On top of it, it’s so annoying to find out through social media because his girlfriend posted it like there’s some things that just aren’t cool and I don’t think this is very cool.”

Kendall proceeds to call up Rob after being encouraged to do so by her younger sister Kylie. However, Rob doesn’t express one ounce of remorse, and he condescendingly calls Kendall “hilarious” as he advises her to go get a new tablet.

You can catch all the Kardashian drama when the show debuts its 12th season this Sunday, May 1 on E!

The post Donald Trump for Lena Dunham exit and Rob Kardashian ready for KUWTK drama appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay