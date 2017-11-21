Click to read the full story: Donald Trump inserts himself into NFL, NBA with Marshawn Lynch, LaVar Ball

When Twitter was debated increasing the platform’s character limit from 140 to 280, I imagine that a hot-button issue in the boardroom was whether or not it was worth giving Trump twice as much room to work with.

Well, President Donald Trump has been having his fun with the newly increased character limits, taking the newfound space to speak on and go after various athletes for various reasons.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has become the most recent victim. During the Raiders Sunday matchup against the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Lunch took a knee during the American national anthem and then stood for Mexico’s national anthem.

Trump was not assumed.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem,” tweeted Trump. “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

I’m all for players doing whatever they want, owners have the final call, and the President largely staying out of it, I have to say, this was a bit crazy. Mexico is an extremely corrupt country. Additionally, it’s the second most dangerous country in the world behind only Syria. I would love to hear what Lynch thinks is so great about the way they treat their citizens there.

Anyways, Trump also used Twitter to keep everyone updated on the three UCLA basketball players arrested in China. After their release, Trump also asked for a thank you. So, the three players held a press conference thanking the President and the United States government for going to bat for them. Then, Trump told them to thank Chinese President Xi Jinping and offered some life advice.

LaVar Ball didn’t like that.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

“Who?” said LaVar when asked about Trump’s role in securing the release of his son, LiAngelo Ball, and tell other UCLA basketball players from jail in China where they were being held for shoplifting.

“What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing,” continued LaVar. “Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Boy oh boy, LaVar sure knows how to push the President’s buttons. I can only imagine how red Trump’s face turned when he heard that “Who?” comment.

Needless to say, Trump took to Twitter to respond to LaVar’s comments, stating that he should have just left the kids in jail in China.

“Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar,” tweeted Trump. “Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!”

Again, as much as I hate that Trump is wasting time to tweet in response to something that LaVar Ball of all people is saying, he’s kind of right. Like, sure, you don’t have to convert to a Trump supporter because he got your son out of jail, but why would you react like that to a president that just secured the release of your kid from a foreign prison.

Remember, other countries aren’t like the U.S. China is very strict. Hell, most countries would just kill you for stealing or something like that. They don’t play around. And, sure, I have a hard time believing that these kids would have actually done anytime in jail, but there’s really no telling with the Chinese legal system.

So, that doesn’t make Trump right, but LaVar certainly needs to keep his mouth shut. Everyone does. Everyone just shut up.

The post Donald Trump inserts himself into NFL, NBA with Marshawn Lynch, LaVar Ball appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice