Celebrity Gossip Roundup For The Week Of February 8 th

Kicking off this week’s celebrity gossip, the buzz surrounding Lady Gaga’s performance at Super Bowl 50 has even non-fans singing her praises. Her performance of the National Anthem brought fans to their feet and drew countless conversations on social media.

Doing their part to help celebrate Super Bowl 50, Victoria’s Secret released a promotional video featuring its angels decked out as football players. In the video clip, the Angels went up against The Devils and celebrated their touchdown with a victory dance fans won’t soon forget.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, usually stays out of the spotlight, but recently the 17-year-old went public to take about the public’s insistence on knowing about her personal life. She used her Instagram account to post that she is tired of answering questions and replying to comments from the public because she has personal things to do such as attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She also said that when her dad was alive the public ripped him apart on a daily basis, and she wasn’t going to allow anyone to do that to her.

In tragic news a 34-year-old Playboy model, Katie May passed away of a massive stroke last week. After her stroke, she was on life support for three days until her family pulled the plug and let her die peacefully. Thoughts and prayers go out to Katie’s family, fans and friends.

The entertainment world also lost Maurice White, the lead singer of Earth, Wind & Fire. After battling Parkinson’s disease for decades, White passed away last week at the age of 74. His family reported that he died in his sleep. Thoughts and prayers go out to White’s family, fans and friends also.

BMX driver Dave Mira also lost his life last week. He was found deceased in North Carolina from a reported suicide. Mirra is survived by a daughter, a wife and countless friends who are now mourning his loss. RIP, Dave Mirra.

Rose McGowan has officially filed for divorce from husband Davey Detail. As is standard during a celebrity divorce, McGowan is telling the media that the breakup is amicable and that she simply didn’t want to be married anymore.

A new documentary detailing the tragic death of Tupac Shakur includes a former police officer who has reported that Sean Combs a.k.a. P Diddy was Shakur’s real murderer. The story is that P Diddy offered to pay a gang member $1 million to murder not only Shakur but Suge Knight, his manager, as well. He reportedly tasked Orlando Anderson’s uncle to murder Shakur, and the uncle sent Anderson instead.

Kesha has been involved in a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, her former producer filed against her mother. Though Kesha’s mother was accused of defamation of Dr.Luke, a judge in New York dismissed the charges because the defamation couldn’t be proved in court.

Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc has a new gig as the co- host of the upcoming Top Gear reboot. The show will debut on the BBC in May of this year. LeBlanc has publically stated that he is excited about his new co-hosting duties alongside Chris Evans.

In terrifying news for Season 10 contestants of “The Voice,” Miley Cyrus will be joining the show as a key advisor. Her job will be to help teams of contestants perfect their performances for this competitive show. Here’s hoping she doesn’t “help” them

After much hype and endless rumors, Zayn Malik has finally publically confessed that he is currently dating Gigi Hadid. On a recent radio show interview, Malik acknowledged the couple’s relationship. The two are seen together in the new “Pillowtalk” music video, and it is obvious there is chemistry between them.

Fans of the Fast and Furious series are excited to hear that three more movies in the franchise are coming in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel took to his Instagram account at the studio’s request, to announce the three upcoming movies.

The divorce of Hilary Duff and Mike Conrad is now official, almost one year after the couple filed paperwork to end their marriage. According to the terms of the divorce settlement, Duff now owes Conrad a one -time payment for $2.4 million. While she gets the couple’s house, Conrad gets the two cars the couple shared as well as some jewelry. The divorce agreement also gives the couple joint custody of their three-year-old son.

Last week, the cast of the new movie Zoolander 2 arrived at the Madrid premiere. Cast members that showed up at the premiere include Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Karlie Kloss.

Kristen Stewart has a new gig as the latest face of Chanel cosmetics. After starring in two previous Chanel campaigns, she is now representing the brand’s new eyes collection for 2016. According to Chanel, Stewart represents the contemporary women that wear this brand of makeup.

Elizabeth Banks will appear in the upcoming Power Rangers movie as a villain named Rita Repulsa. The movie is set to open across the U.S. in March 2017.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is speaking up about her lack of shame regarding scars she now has as the result of breast reduction surgery. At the 2016 Sag Awards, Winter wore a dress with an open back, that visibly displayed her scars for the world to see. She tweeted that she didn’t cover up her scars because they are a part of her that she is proud of.

Wrapping up this week’s celebrity gossip, at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony Lady Gaga will be performing in memory of David Bowie. At the ceremony, Bowie will posthumously receive a Lifetime Achievement Prize. Lady Gaga was already committed to performing at the Grammy’s before Bowie passed away, and when he did, producers decided she should be the one to perform in tribute to the late singer, saying that Lady Gaga is the perfect choice.

