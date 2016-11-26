Click to read the full story: Dez Bryant vs Josh Norman intensifies after latest Cowboys victory

Dez Bryant Goes After Josh Norman Immediately Following Cowboys Thanksgiving Victory

Washington Redskins cornerback became a household name last season with the Carolina Panthers after his on-field antics with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went viral. During the offseason, Norman signed a big money deal with the Redskins, agreeing to play in the NFC East with OBJ twice a season.

Norman hasn’t done a good job making friends on the other teams in the new division either. After going at it with Norman in the Redskins Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Dez Bryant had some words for the Pro Bowl cornerback and his new team.

“First off, Washington needs to get their money back with Josh Norman,” said Bryant after the game—a response to Norman’s “get their $70 mil back from Dez” comment last season.

The two players had issues throughout the matchup, including a brief scuffle after the game. Bryant, of course, wasn’t happy postgame.

“I didn’t make it personal,” continued Dez. “I was just going to come out and do my job and that’s exactly what I did. He wanted to bump and me and him got to bumping a little bit and it just made me attack him even more. I honestly feel like the guy is extremely soft. He’s a bunch of talk. If was out and about, I wouldn’t dare on my life let him talk to me like that…I think he’s extremely soft. All talk. He was holding the whole night. You supposed to be a lockdown corner, and you can’t even play man…He was scared.”

Norman, always the talker, had a similar message for Dez after the game.

“Where I’m from, we unload the clip,” said Norman, supposedly claiming that Dez started the postgame shoving match with this quote.

“Don’t step to someone when the game is over like that when they’re not even looking for you or even having a conversation,” continued Norman. “They won the game, so you have to tip your hats off to them. But I don’t do trash, and that was trashy on his behalf.”

Dez promises to post film on Twitter exposing Norman throughout the week. Yay grown men drama!

