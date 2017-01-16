Click to read the full story: Derrick Rose’s hooky fine from Knicks

Derrick Rose Plays Hooky, Missing Knicks Game Monday without Notifying Team

Derrick Rose went missing briefly Monday after not showing up for the New York Knicks home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Apparently, Rose was playing hooky, notifying no one on the team of his intended absence. Rose later reached out to Knicks officials, explaining that he had returned to his hometown Chicago due to a family situation.

Joakim Noah, Rose’s teammate since the former MVP’s 2008-2009 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, managed to reach Rose postgame.

“I mean, I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is,” said Noah after the 110-96 loss. “Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is okay with him…He’s okay…I think it’s a relief for all of us.”

Fellow teammates Courtney Lee and Kristaps Porzingis saw Rose at the Monday morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden and were deeply concerned when he failed to show up later for the game. I can’t imagine head coach Jeff Hornacek was happy; however, he refrained from saying much after the game, trying to focus instead on the loss.

“Right now we don’t have enough information to really give you anything,” said Hornacek. “So that’s just going to have to wait until we hear something from Derrick himself. Other than that, if you want to talk about the game, ask away.”

Rose reported for practice as scheduled Tuesday and apologized to the Knicks and his teammates for failing to notify anyone of his decision, saying he needed to be with his mother in Chicago.

“That’s the first time I ever felt like that emotionally, and I had to be with my family,” said Rose.

Rose has been growing increasingly impatient with the Knicks this season as they continue to lose, and it is also reported that he has been privately critical of coach Hornacek. The former MVP’s future with the team is still uncertain as he enters free agency this offseason.

The Knicks also fined Rose for his actions; however, I’m sure his $21 million this season will be more than enough to cover that.

By: Chris Maurice