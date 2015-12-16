Click to read the full story: David Foster Helps Push Yolanda Out & Hollywood Sibs Vogue It Up

It hasn’t been long since Yolanda and David Foster announced their divorce, but Yolanda is already taking steps to move on from the relationship. The reality star has now moved into a new condo. For the past while, Yolanda has been staying at her ex-husband’s condo in the city, where she has been frequently seeking treatment for her Lyme disease. However a source explains to E! News, “David thought it [would be] best that she move out.”

Over the weekend, Yolanda hinted on Instagram that she was headed to a new home. Alongside a photo of a landline phone, Yolanda captioned, “First day of the rest of my life…#DefiningMoment #NewBeginnings #OneFootInFrontOfTheOther #HomeSweetHome”

Although she just moved into the new condo, she has already made herself right at home. In another Instagram post, Yolanda is seen cuddled up in her new bedroom.

Last week the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called into Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where she opened up about her sudden divorce. While she tried to focus on the happier times in her marriage, she did reveal that her condition did play a role in the unfortunate decision. Yolanda explained, “Unfortunately it was not strong enough to withstand the circumstances that came our way.” Going on to add, “Well, chronic long-term illness is extremely challenging. Not only for the person sick but also for the caregiver. It for sure changed the dynamic of the relationship.”

You can watch Yolanda try to overcome her debilitating condition on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tuesdays on Bravo.

Hollywood’s next generation is showing they are more than ready to take over the spotlight from their famous older siblings. In Vogue’s January issue, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Lottie Moss are featured in their own spread. While Bella has already established a place for herself in the modeling industry, this Vogue spread was relatively new territory for Kylie and Lottie.

In the magazine Kylie talks about her family dynamic, explaining, “I wouldn’t be who I am today if it weren’t for all my sisters.” This is reflected in the numerous risqué shoots that Kylie has been a part of since turning 18 – evidently following the path that her older sisters have more than paved out for her.

However, in contrast to Kylie’s usual over-the-top glam photos, the Vogue spread is much more soft, as it shows the three girls with minimal makeup, wearing light flowery dresses with a nature-filled backdrop.

Out of the three girls, Lottie is the most inexperienced in the fashion and modeling game. As the younger sister of Kate Moss, she already has garnered some attention within the industry, but she is choosing to wait till she graduates high school to immerse herself in it. She did reveal that she plans to launch her career by moving to London after she is out of school.

