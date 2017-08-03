Click to read the full story: David Beckham Brooklyn bound and Justin Bieber gets off

Former soccer star David Beckham and pop star-turned-fashion mogul Victoria Beckham’s oldest son is getting ready to leave the nest. In a recent interview with People magazine, 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham made it clear that he is ready to forge his own path in the world – starting with college!

In his interview with the tabloid publication, Brooklyn confirmed that he would be attending a school in New York City in the fall. He assured readers that he ready to take on some independence now that he is 18. Brooklyn noted, “My dad’s always taught me how to do stuff on my own.”

When asked about his upcoming schooling in the Big Apple, Brooklyn gushed, “I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both. I’m really excited to start, and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.”

Incredibly enough, at just 18 years old, Brooklyn has already released his very own book of photography. In August of this year, his first published book What I See was released. Nonetheless, the young star clearly thinks he still has some knowledge and technique to pick up on when it comes to photography, as he heads off to post-secondary in September.

For the past few years, former Disney starlet Demi Lovato has been very outspoken about her battle with mental health-related issues. As you may remember, the young singer actually checked into rehab a few years back and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder. While Demi has publically acknowledged this diagnosis, she just recently admitted that she does get bothered by constantly being labeled bipolar.

In a brand-new interview featured on the Label Defiers’ Podcast, Demi spoke candidly about how she really feels when people identify her via her mental illness. The 24-year-old explained, “I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it’s something that’s true – I am bipolar – but I don’t like people to use it as a label. It’s something that I have; it’s not who I am.” The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer went on to add, “I think Demi Lovato, activist, is something I’d really be proud of.”

During her one-on-one with the Podcast, Demi went on to talk about how important she thinks it is for her to use her position in the spotlight to make a difference. The singer explained, “I think it’s very important that people raise the importance of mental health because it’s something that’s so taboo to talk about. The more people know about it, the more people are going to be able to find solutions to what they’re going through.” She continued, “I just happen to be in a position where more people would hear my voice than they would have 10-15 years ago, so I use my voice to do more than just sing.”

Police say Justin Bieber will not be charged for accidentally hitting a celebrity photographer with his pickup truck last month.

Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said Thursday that investigators had determined there were no violations by either Bieber or the photographer and no citations will be issued.

Bieber accidentally struck the 57-year-old paparazzo in Beverly Hills, California, after leaving an event on July 26.

Police have said Bieber was cooperative after the incident. It occurred days after Bieber canceled his Purpose World tour before wrapping it up with several performances in Asia.

The 23-year-old wrote a lengthy Instagram post late Wednesday saying he was grateful to his fans but also wanted his life and career to be sustainable. The post didn’t directly mention the July 26 accident.

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Justin Bieber has penned a letter to fans speaking out for the first time about his canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

The 23-year-old singer broke some fans’ hearts last month when he ended the tour early “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

In the note he posted on social media Wednesday, Bieber wrote that he is “grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU!”

“Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I im [sic] not alone has kept me going,” he wrote. “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times.”

Bieber then got introspective, saying, “I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!””

But he now says he has been “extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

The star said he’s aware that he will never be perfect and will continue to make mistakes. But, Bieber said, he’s not going to let his past errors dictate his future.

“I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them,” Bieber wrote.

And while the tour was “unbelievable” and taught him a great deal, Bieber said there is a higher purpose.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

As for the typos and such in his note, Bieber wanted fans to know he was aware “THIS MESSAGE IS IS [sic] VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART” and, besides, he thinks there is something “SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS.”

