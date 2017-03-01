Click to read the full story: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 24 cast includes Nick Viall and Erika Jayne

Season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” is already here, and all those hints we gave you readers about people like Nick Viall and Erika Jayne being part of the cast have come true. This season’s premiere episode will be the 400th one for the ABC hit reality show.

Nick Viall, that perpetual “Bachelor” who just can’t seem to make enough coin finding Ms. Right is going to pull in another $200 thousand plus joining this season’s cast alongside “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Erika Jayne. The show also has Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and figure skating legend Nacy Kerrigan (aka The Knee).

The full cast and their dancing partners were brought on to announce Wednesday morning on “GMA.”

The full Season 24 cast of “Dancing with the Stars” includes:

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Tom Bergeron is still hosting with Erin Andrews and this season’s judges include Bruno Toniolo, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Julianne Hough (former DWTS pro and Proactiv spokesperson).

Simone Biles should feel lucky as her partner Sasha Farber was teamed up with Mirror Ball winner (and Olympic gold medalist) Laurie Hernandez. Hernandez said winning the Mirrorball brought her the “same joy” as winning her Olympic medals.

The post ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 24 cast includes Nick Viall and Erika Jayne appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner