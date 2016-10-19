Click to read the full story: Daisy Ridley Discusses Rey/Jyn ‘Star Wars’ Theories and Felicity Jones

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens introduced the world to the wonderful Daisy Ridley. Out of the countless possibilities that director J.J. Abrams had to choose from for the role of Rey, he somehow managed to come across Ridley amongst the mist. Her great talent was instantly recognizable to moviegoers, which has since allowed her to firmly plant her feet as one of the most fascinating actresses in Hollywood. Besides being one of the lead stars in Star Wars, Ridley has already been cast in a number of exciting projects for the coming years. And luckily, they aren’t all science-fiction roles. She’s way too good to just become another type-cast actress in that genre. Of course, she will be reprising her role as Rey next year in Star Wars: Episode VIII. But, the franchise is currently generating a buzz elsewhere because of the upcoming spin-off, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Rogue One is being led by another rising starlet, Felicity Jones. You probably know Jones best for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2014’s The Theory of Everything. While Jones had appeared in a number of films prior to that, her amazing performance in the Stephen Hawking biopic instantly put her on everyone’s radar. Ergo, she should be getting even more praise than she is now. Hopefully, that will come after Rogue One opens this December. Jones plays revolution ignitor Jyn Erso, a troubled but confident fighter. Despite the backstory of her character being kept under wraps for the time being, fans have been wondering if Erso could be possibly be the mother of Rey. Yes? No? Maybe?

[springboard type=”video” id=”1662287″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

That’s not an outlandish theory at all to throw out, especially since a studio barely makes a move these days without making sure their everything in their precious cinematic universes are properly connected. It’s possible we will get the answer in Rogue One — but probably not. But as sad as that may be to realize, Ridley has her opinion on the matter. Not only that, she also seems to be a major fangirl of Jones. In a recent interview with Yahoo, Ridley discussed her first meeting with Jones and the character theories surrounding Rogue One.

“It was weird, I’ve talked so much retrospectively about what was going on [in the lead-up to Force Awakens]. It was so odd to be reliving it. And she gets to go talk about this film that she’s part of in all these amazing places. I feel like ‘jealous’ is the wrong word, but I had such a good time in the run-up to the film, and it was all so exciting. Knowing that she’s experiencing that is so great. Plus the film’s meant to be amazing, so it’s a fantastic continuation of the Star Wars world.”

Fans have long wondered what family Rey comes from. It’s possible she could be a Skywalker, Solo, Ken-Obi, or anything in between. What would be even more interesting is if she actually came from some unknown family that then began to grow because of her increasing presence in the Star Wars universe. Not saying it wouldn’t be cool if it turns out she’s from one of those iconic families, it’s just that making a fresh go at things with her character could be better in the long run. But either way, does Ridley know the answer? That’s the real question we should be asking ourselves.

She claimed not to know if there was a connection between Rey and Jyn. It wouldn’t be that surprising if she actually does know but she’s just not telling due to some contractual agreement. Regardless of that, Ridley still expressed a lot of excitement for what Rogue One could be. She feels that no matter what, she will go in expecting to be “blown away” by what she sees. She’s not alone there.

“I don’t know. That’ll be interesting when I see [Rogue One]. But I don’t watch things and think in that way. So I think I’m just gonna watch it and be blown away.”

The best part of the ever-expanding Star Wars universe is that Ridley and Jones are leading the charge. And if the world has any kindness left at all, we should find out how their characters connect (if at all) once we get our hands on Rogue One.

OFFICIAL ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY SYNOPSIS:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opens in U.S. theaters on December 21, 2016.

The post Daisy Ridley Discusses Rey/Jyn ‘Star Wars’ Theories and Felicity Jones appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Henry Faherty