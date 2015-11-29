Click to read the full story: Cyber Monday Video Games Shopping Tips & Tricks 2015

Maybe Black Friday didn’t offer you the best gaming options, or you just knew Cyber Monday would give you exactly what you wanted, but this year will surely make up for any disappointments you might have had. We’ve already posted great deals on the Xbox One and PS4, but now here’s some great tips, tricks and deals for those pricey games that come separately.

When it comes to buying a new gaming console, it can be helpful to follow a few Cyber Monday shopping tips.

When it comes to buying a new gaming console, it can be helpful to follow a few Cyber Monday shopping tips. These tips will help you find a Nintendo console that matches your needs and is the best fit for your family.

The one thing that you can expect to find on Cyber Monday is Wii as well as Wii U bundles. Often retailers will bundle the Wii console with one or more fun games.

Last year, games like Super Mario 3D World, Nintendo Land, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze were bundled with the consoles. Since many of these games can be expensive, this is an excellent way to save a few dollars during Cyber Monday sales.

Some Wii U games you may want to look out for this holiday season include Super Mario Maker, Yoshi’s Woolly World, Splatoon, and Mario Party 10. These games might be bundled with the Wii U console so be sure to look for them when you’re doing your shopping.

The second thing you want to consider when looking to purchase a Wii gaming console during Cyber Monday is how you plan on using your Wii. If you’ll be using it for exercise games to help you lose weight, then buying a bundle with different Mario games isn’t going to help you.

Instead, look for a Wii console that comes with a store gift card or eShop gift card. This will allow you to purchase the kinds of games that you would actually use and enjoy with a fitness routine.

Don’t forget to look at the accessories included when you’re busy comparing Wii U gaming bundles. The Wii U comes with the GamePad but this device isn’t the easiest way to play and can be difficult for small children to use.

That’s why you want to make sure that you find a bundle with one or more Wii U Remotes. If you can’t find a bundle with these remotes, remember to add them to your cart separately.

Otherwise, you may not get the most enjoyment from your gaming experience. Some games that were included in last year’s bundles required Wii U Nunchuk controllers in order to play.

These devices are sold separately from the standard Wii remotes. During play, you’ll connect a Nunchuk controller to a Wii U Remote in order to explore and play the worlds contained within your games.

Another thing you’ll want to be on the lookout for this Cyber Monday are Amiibo figurines. These characters can be a bit expensive when sold separately, but they are expected to be a bit cheaper during Cyber Monday sales. They make a great gift item, since they expand your gaming experience and allow you to do even more with your favorite characters.

