Click to read the full story: Cool Maker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker: Top Girls Toys

All young girls love to get creative, so why not treat her to this awesome Cool Maker KumiKreator friendship bracelet maker?

Designed to be extremely easy to use, this fun kit is suitable for kids aged 8 and over. It is inspired by the Japanese technique used to braid beads and cords, yet unlike the traditional practice, this is really simple for your child to use.

Create up to 10 unique bracelets

The Cool Maker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker enables you to create up to 10 different bracelets. There are an incredible 88 spools of thread included in the kit, giving your child so many different customizable options. You can also choose whether to create 8 or 12 strand bracelets.

To give your child a little inspiration, there’s a design booklet included too. This will show them how to create different types of bracelets.

Quick and simple to use

This kit is by far one of the simplest on the market. All your child needs to do is load the machine up with their chosen spools of thread, spin it and watch it develop in front of their very eyes.

There won’t be any knots to worry about, and as it is quick and simple to use, your child won’t get frustrated trying to create the bracelets. The only challenge they’ll face is deciding what style of bracelet to create.

Enabling her to accessorize any outfit

While the kit is designed to create friendship bracelets, your child can also make bracelets just for them. They can stack them, wrap them or share them. This means, they could potentially create bracelets to customize their outfits. This makes it an especially great gift for the budding fashionista.

She’ll have hours of fun coming up with her own designs, and when she’s done, she can show them off to all her friends. What’s great about this set, is it’s cheaper for your child to make their own bracelets than it would to buy them pre-made. So, you could also save yourself a lot of money in the long-term.

Refill kits are available

While the kit allows you to create 10 bracelets, the fun doesn’t stop there. There are plenty of great refill kits available, including a larger range of different colors.

The initial kit comes with just 5 different colors. So, investing in the refill thread packs enables you to build up your child’s color collection, giving them the opportunity to create even more dazzling designs.

This Cool Maker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker is a fantastic gift for your daughter, granddaughter or niece. If she’s the creative type, she’s sure to love and appreciate this gift set. Once you’ve seen it in action, you may even enjoy trying it out! You can get your best deal on this here.

The post Cool Maker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker: Top Girls Toys appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner