As Comic-Con 2018 comes to a close, there’s still plenty of great events to hit on Sunday including the Supernatural and Riverdale panels. Our Lynn Zubernis will naturally be all over everything Supernatural so give her a hello and a fun selfie.

Ryan Reynolds made a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con Saturday to promote the release of a Deadpool 2 extended cut.

Speaking to a packed Hall H audience, Reynolds said that the first Deadpool was made because of the people in the room.

The enthusiasm around footage shown at the comic book convention in 2014 convinced the studio to make it.

The second movie, Reynolds deadpanned, was made because of “corporate greed and a splash of destiny.” The two films have made over $1.5 billion worldwide.

The Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut features alternate jokes, extended and deleted scenes. Reynolds said that they shot so many alternate versions of every joke that they could basically release a different film.

Deadpool 2 will be available on blu-ray on Aug. 21.

An estimated 130,000 people hit the San Diego Convention Center this year, and one of the best scene-stealing panels was the Breaking Bad cast reunion when Aaron Paul brought his infant daughter. Add to that she appeared in a yellow hazmat suit and respirator like the one her daddy wore as Jesse Pinkman and it was a true scene stealer.

Wonder Woman 1984 is only three and a half weeks into production, but that didn’t stop star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins from bringing some footage to Comic-Con.

Audiences in the comic book convention’s Hall H on Saturday got an early look at a scene where Diana Prince saves a young girl from some bad guys in their Miami Vice-finest in a very ’80s-looking mall.

The clip played Saturday came in a stuffed presentation by Warner Bros. that included footage from two other DC Comics films, Aquaman and Shazam! The Wonder Woman and Aquaman characters are key characters in DC’s Justice League franchise, the superhero supergroup that is meant to be the studio’s answer to Marvel’s “Avengers.”

The first Wonder Woman film was a cultural and financial blockbuster, earning more than $800 million globally. It also became the most successful live-action film directed by a woman.

Jenkins explained Saturday why she set the movie in the 1980s.

“It was mankind at its best and worst,” she said. “We see Wonder Woman in a period of time that is us at our most extreme…We thought it could go on forever, everything we were doing right then.”

Chris Pine also joined Gadot and Jenkins on stage, but all stayed mum about how and why his character Steve Trevor is back considering his fate in the first movie.

“I am actually not really here right now,” Pine said. “I am just an aura of emotional support for my friends.”

Jenkins did say, however, that his presence is a “very important part” of the movie and that audiences will have to see it in November 2019 to find out why.

Now here’s the events you must check out for Comic-Con 2018 Day 4 Sunday:

Christian Comics Art Society

Featuring Sergio Cariello (The Action Bible), Scott Zambelli (Topps Transformers), Jackson Fong, Carmi Greene (actress), and Ralph Miley (CCAS president), the Christian Comic Arts Society along with Geeks4God and Geeky Guys for God celebrate 20 years of having the open meeting of the CCAS on Sunday morning of Comic-Con. Christian professionals in the entertainment industry will discuss their faith and how it influences them in their professions, their decisions, and the creative process. Room 28DE, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

San Diego International Children’s Film Festival

Comic-Con International welcomes the San Diego International Children’s Film Festival back for its 15th big year. The festival features creative, exciting, and imaginative short films from around the world-animation, live-action, and documentary-good for all ages. Enjoy films from the United States Taiwan, Spain, New Zealand, France, Russia, Israel, Germany, Hungary, and Canada. Throughout the day, animators and filmmakers will talk about their work, how kids can make their own films, and careers in animation and filmmaking. Room 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lego Ninjago

If you think ninja and LEGO are cool, then this is the panel for you! Ninjago veterans Tommy Andreasen (co-creator/producer) and Michael Svane Knap (LEGO senior design manager) are joined by lead writer Bragi Schut, voice talents Brent Miller (voice of Zane), Kelly Metzger (voice of Nya), and Vincent Tong (voice of Kai) to talk about their favorite memories and other reflections on creating LEGO’s longest running and most successful show. Bring the kids! Ninjaaaaa-GO! Moderated by the LEGO Group’s Brian Bowler. Room 6A, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Supernatural

The series’ stars and executive producers answer questions about the shocking events in last season’s intense finale and reveal what’s in store for the 14th season, when the show will reach the rare milestone of 300 episodes! Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights. Supernatural will return to The CW on Thursdays this fall in its 8/7c time period. The series is produced by Kripke Enterprises Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Hall H, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

DC Kids: Sunday Art School

It’s Sunday Funday! Bring your kids along as some of the best young adult/kids’ artists DC has to offer are here to share with you their drawing tips and tools for the trade. Fan favorites Art Baltazar and Franco (DC Super-Friends), Agnes Garbowska (DC Super Hero Girls), Monica Kubina (DC Super Hero Girls), and Tom Richmond (MAD) are your tutors for today’s class. Room 11, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Riverdale

Following yet another drama-filled season and shocking season 2 finale, don’t miss Riverdale when it returns to San Diego for its third appearance at Comic-Con-this time in Hall H! Catch up with Archie and the gang as they continue to dive into the secrets that loom and keep emerging from the shadows in a town that once seemed like a quiet, ordinary place. The circumstances surrounding Archie’s arrest kick off the drama of season 3 as the gang tries to #FreeArchie and Hiram Lodge continues to flesh out his plans to control not only Riverdale but the ever growing SoDale. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. See a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Hall H, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Inside the Comic-Con Museum

Staff and special panelists will present a behind-the-scenes look at plans for the upcoming Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Room 29AB, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

World premiere of DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

The girls of Super Hero High take a deep dive in their latest adventure as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings the World Premiere of DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis to Comic-Con International. In this all-new entry to the worldwide DC Super Hero Girls franchise phenomenon, the young super heroes must venture to Atlantis when the powerful Book of Legends is suddenly stolen from Super Hero High. Once there, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee, and the rest of the Super Crew must contend with the formidable Mera and Siren, the ocean-dwelling thieves. In order to recover the stolen tome and return it to its rightful place, the Super Hero Girls must band together and use their collective powers to successfully get back to land . . . and back to class! Grey Griffin (Velma in the Scooby-Doo franchise), voice of Wonder Woman, will give a special introduction to the film. Room 6BCF, 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

World premiere of Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

Aquaman must battle foes in the air, on land, and in the depths of the Seven Seas, along with some help from The Justice League, to save the day in his latest animated adventure, LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis. Enjoy the first-ever live showing of the film, then prepare for laughs when the postscreening panel takes the stage. Discussing the fun of making a LEGO movie will be actors Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as Aquaman, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Batman, Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman and Lois Lane, Cristina Milizia (Bunsen Is a Beast) as Green Lantern/Jessica Cruz, Susan Eisenberg (Justice League / Justice League Unlimited) as Mera, Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Jimmy Olsen, and Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as the villainous Lobo. Filmmakers on the panel include Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Gotham City Breakout), screenwriters Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight), and Jeremy Adams (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash), and executive producer Brandon Vietti (Young Justice). As usual, expect some additional surprise panelists, plus everyone in the audience will receive an exclusive LEGO mini-figurine of Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern. Room 6BCF, 1:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Legion

FX’s Legion, based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people, David learned to accept his true self and set out to defeat the Shadow King, who was on a path to attaining infinite and world-ending power. In season 2, a series of mind-bending twists and turns called into question who is the hero and who is the villain. Creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley, alongside fellow executive producers John Cameron and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb, and some cast members will participate in a conversation of what to look forward to in season 3. Hall H, 2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Comic-Con Talk Back

President of the Comic-Con board of directors John Rogers will be present to listen to attendees’ feedback about this year’s event. What did we do right? What could be improved? We want to hear from you! Room 23ABC, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

