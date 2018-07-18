Click to read the full story: Comic-Con 2018 Thursday events you MUST catch – Day 1

You’ve got your Comic-Con 2018 passes, you’re scrambling to get invited to that “Glass” event, and here are the best events to check out on Thursday Day 1. So get your beta blockers ready (for those who don’t care for such large crowds) and be ready to indulge in the whirlwind of movie trailers, panels, cosplay, interactive experiences, and laying down some dough to get your favorite celebrity’s signature or photo. (Yes, they have to eat too!)

Here’s some of the must catch events for Thursday, July 19th:

THURSDAY, JULY 19TH

20th Century Fox: The Predator (10:30AM–11:30AM, Hall H)

20th Century Fox is one of the biggest studios attending the show this year, but it will really only show off one film: The Predator. Director Shane Black will be there, along with Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski, Thomas Jane, and Augusto Aguilera. We’ll probably see a new trailer, too.

Doctor Who: BBC America’s Official Panel (11:45AM–12:45PM, Hall H)

BBC America will be back with a look at what’s ahead for Doctor Who. The 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, will be there, along with Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, showrunner Chris Chibnall, and producer Matt Stevens.

Celebrate the 10-Year Anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (11:45AM–12:45PM, Room 6BCF)

Lucasfilm’s animated show The Clone Wars premiered a decade ago, and creator Dave Filoni and others will look back on the legacy of the show.

Brand New Action-Thriller from YouTube Originals: Impulse (12PM–12:50PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

YouTube’s original series Impulse premiered in June, and producers Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis, showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and stars Maddie Hasson and Missi Pyle will discuss the show and preview some scenes.

2001: A Space Odyssey 50th Anniversary Panel (12:30PM–1:30PM, Room 6A)

Warner Bros. is teaming up with the Arthur C. Clarke Society, the film’s actors Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, and a panel of experts to look back on the film and its legacy.

Exclusive First Look at New YouTube Originals Sci-Fi Thriller: Origin (1PM–1:50PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

YouTube will preview its new sci-fi thriller Origin. Stars Tom Felton, Natalia Tena, Nora Arnezeder, and Sen Mitsuji along with writer / creator / executive producer Mika Watkins and director Paul W. S. Anderson will show off some new footage.

Syfy’s Nightflyers (3PM–3:50PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Syfy’s next big science fiction show is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s space horror story Nightflyers. Show producers Jeff Buhler, Gene Klein, and David Bartis, stars Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Angus Sampson will talk about what to expect and likely show off a trailer.

Breaking Bad 10th Anniversary Celebration (4:30PM–5:30PM, Hall H)

AMC’s Breaking Bad turned 10 years old in 2018, and cast members Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, and Giancarlo Esposito and creator Vince Gilligan will be on hand to chat about the show’s legacy.

Here are some great fun events that are a MUST GO if you can:

Get ready, San Diego. Dine with us at #TacoBell2032: Demolition Man Experience. Coming July 19-21. pic.twitter.com/CFtuvgpYlj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 30, 2018

Taco Bell ‘Demolition Man’ pop-up

What: For the 25th anniversary of the film Demolition Man, Taco Bell will be transforming San Diego’s Greystone Steakhouse into to the futuristic version of the fast-food restaurant depicted in the movie. Taco Bell will be giving away free food to promote its nacho fries. Details at SDCC Unofficial Blog.

When: Taco Bell is giving away free food Thursday, Friday, and Saturday between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Where: Right outside the convention center at 658 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Badge required? No.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ panel

What: Meet the cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del — for a conversation at Comic-Con.

When: Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Badge required? Yes.

Comic-Con 2018 subreddit party

What: Meet up with fellow members of the Reddit community for drinks, mingling, networking and a chance to exchange Comic-Con swag. Sorry, youngsters, this party is only for those 21 or older. Attendees who show up with their Comic-Con badge will get 15 percent off their tab.

When: Thursday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. (Trivia contest at 8:15 p.m.)

Where: Upstairs lounge room at the Tipsy Crow at 770 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101

Badge required? No, but RSVP is required.

Join us for our annual Comic Con celebration, After-Con, featuring @GameLoft and a special DJ performance by Game of Thrones star @KristianNairn, aka DJ Hodor.

Tickets & VIP Tables: https://t.co/XIxekJ1a7B pic.twitter.com/8cifEHLQ30 — OMNIA Nightclub (@OmniaSanDiego) July 10, 2018

Rave of Thrones

What: Party with Kristian Nairn, aka Hodor of “Game of Thrones,” who will be live DJing at the Omnia Nightclub in downtown San Diego. This party is also for those 21 and over.

When: Thursday, doors open at 9 p.m.

Where: Omnia Nightclub, 454 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

Badge required? No.

