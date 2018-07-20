Click to read the full story: Comic-Con 2018 Friday events you must attend – Day 2

We’ve made it through the first onslaught of Comic-Con 2018, and things are only ramping up. Friday will kick off with so much to check out, so here are the events you must attend. These are the ones worth fighting to get in for.

Check out all our Comic-Con coverage here.

Thomas Jane’s feet were the topic at Thursday’s Predator panel.

FRIDAY JULY 20 COMIC-CON 2018 MUST SEE EVENTS:

Young Justice

It’s time for the first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage superheroes of the DC universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, super-villains, and super-secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on metahuman trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. Producers and members of the voice cast give you an inside look at what it means to be an outsider. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Young Justice: Outsiders is coming soon to the DC Universe digital streaming service. Room 6DE, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Fear the Walking Dead

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt join executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd and Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero to discuss where the series left off in the midseason finale and what to look forward to when the show returns August 12. Panelists will also participate in a Q&A session and offer an official sneak preview of the second half of season 4. Hall H, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

DC Nation

Rejoice, DC faithful! The DC Nation is back and better than ever! DC publisher Dan DiDio hosts this all-star gathering with Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle), Joshua Williamson (Flash), Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, The Jetsons), Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn, The Jetsons), and Mark Russell (The Flintstones, The Snagglepuss Chronicles) talking and teasing upcoming stories. Room 6DE, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Vikings

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Clive Standen (Rollo), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar the Boneless), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), and Michael Hirst (creator/writer) will get fans excited about the upcoming midseason premiere by discussing last season’s startling alliances, deaths, and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world. An exclusive mid-season 5 sneak peek will be presented. (Cast subject to change.) Ballroom 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan join executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero. The panelists will discuss the show’s exciting new chapter and share some hints of what’s to come with a sneak peek into season 9, debuting in October on AMC. Hall H, 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Marvel Comics: Spider-Man

Editor Nick Lowe with his Amazing Friends Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man) and Donny Cates (Venom) swing into SDCC with all the hottest spider-news! Nick Spencer ushers in a new era for Spidey that takes the web-head back to basics, while all-new Venom writer Donny Cates lays out what’s in store for the symbiotic hero in both the past and present in his definitive take on the character. Plus, learn the latest about your favorite spider-heroes from across time and space as they crawl closer and closer toward the Edge of Spider-Geddon. Room 5AB, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Hulu’s World Premiere Screening of Castle Rock

Escape the summer heat for a chilling world premiere screening of the first episode of J. J. Abrams and Stephen King’s psychological-horror series about the hometown of some of your favorite nightmares. You’ve read the books, you’ve seen the movies, you know the characters, but you’ve never heard the story of Castle Rock. Following the screening, the creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgard (It), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness) and Jane Levy (Suburgatory) will discuss the most tragic and disturbing town in America. Prepare to sleep with the lights on. Ballroom 20, 12:45 p.m.-2 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Star Trek inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Last fall, Star Trek: Discovery continued that tradition and followed the voyages of Starfleet aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. The cast and producers of this CBS All Access series look back on season 1 and find out where the crew is headed as it transports into its second season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as chief engineer Reno. Hall H, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Amazon Prime Video Showcase

Amazon Prime Video brings together six exciting creators to share insights and behind-the-scenes looks into their highly anticipated upcoming Prime Original series. Featured panelists include Carlton Cuse (Lost), the prolific creative force behind Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, premiering August 31st; The Tick creator Ben Edlund; Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), director of Homecoming; world-renowned author Neil Gaiman (American Gods), creator/writer/showrunner of Good Omens; Lore super-producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead); and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse. Ballroom 20, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Disney-Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far Far Away! (2PM–3PM, Room 7AB)

Disney will showcase its upcoming publishing plans. Expect the company to reveal some new books from the Star Wars universe.

Universal Pictures’ Glass and Halloween

Filmmakers and actors from two of Universal’s most-anticipated upcoming releases — Glass, from M. Night Shyamalan, and Halloween, from David Gordon Green — have a few riveting surprises in store for Comic-Con. Hall H, 3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Our Lynn Zubernis aka @FangasmSPN will be there so if you see her, give her a hello and selfie op!

DC Justice League

Meet the talented minds behind DC’s “New Justice” movement as they share their inspirations behind your favorite DC superheroes. Scott Snyder, Adam Glass, Joshua Williamson, James Tynion IV, Bernard Chang, and Liam Sharp have a lot to share about your favorite characters and their fight for justice. Room 6DE, 4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Bumblebee

Paramount Pictures brings Transformers to Comic-Con Hall H for the first time with Bumblebee. Director Travis Knight will be joined by star Hailee Steinfeld and cast in a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican. Hall H, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the superhero genre, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, along with a look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage.Ballroom 20, 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures presents two of their most anticipated films produced in association with Marvel. First up, filmmakers and talent will show you what’s in store as the lethal protector Venom finally gets his own movie.Then, the creators of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse give you an inside look at their groundbreaking animated movie. Hall H, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Sharknado

For the last time ever, Comic-Con will be home to a Sharknado panel. Go shark to the future with the cast of the final installment in SYFY’s fin-tactic movie franchise. Stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and Cassie Scerbo are joined by a slew of surprise panelists and celebrity cameos as they take the stage together for the last time. Room 6BCF, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Preacher

Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun join executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin for a mid-season 3 discussion about the Preacher story so far and what’s to come. Hall H, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Star Wars Mock Trial: The Court Martial of Poe Dameron (8PM–9PM, Room 7AB)

The Legal Geeks and the Rebel Legion Sunrider Base will put Poe Dameron on mock trial for mutiny for his actions in The Last Jedi. A US Army JAG attorney will advocate for Poe before US Magistrate Judge Mitch Dembin, while Rebel Legion members will portray General Leia Organa and Poe Dameron.

The post Comic-Con 2018 Friday events you must attend – Day 2 appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando