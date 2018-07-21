Click to read the full story: Comic-Con 2018 Day 3: Saturday events you MUST attend

There were a few surprises Friday on Day 2 of Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego as James Gunn was summarily fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Andrew Lincoln confirmed that season 9 would be his last on AMC’s The Walking Dead. We had already reported his upcoming death next season, but the actor got to say so himself.

With Marvel absence at this years Comic-Con, DC Comics and Film has upped the ante and is getting a chance to get some much needed spotlight.

Steven Universe (10AM–10:50AM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Cartoon Network will chat about its upcoming season of the animated show with creator Rebecca Sugar (who will bring her ukulele) along with cast members Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magno Hall, and Zach Callison.

Warner Bros.

Get a first look at the studio’s highly anticipated future releases. Films and special panelists TBA. Hall H, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Black Lightning

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, he must return as Black Lightning to save not only his family but also the soul of his community. Series stars and producers give an electrifying look at season 2! In addition to Williams, the supercharged series stars China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar. Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, and Sarah Schechter. Ballroom 20, 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

The Simpsons

The Simpsons’ team looks ahead to their 30th(!) season with creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, legendary director David Silverman, actress Tress MacNeille, and moderator Johnathan Fernandez. Ballroom 20, 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Krypton

After a mind-blowing season 1 finale that saw Krypton’s history drastically rewritten, the future of Superman has never been in greater jeopardy. The cast and creators of SYFY’s hit series discuss the many surprises of the first season and give an inside look into what fans can expect in season 2. Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

ComiXology Originals: On the Horizon (3PM–4PM, Room 29AB)

ComiXology’s head of content will be joined by a number of comic creators to take a look at what original content is coming from the publisher in the near future.

American Dad!

It’s a Smith Family Funday with “Francine” (Wendy Schaal), “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker) “Snot” (Curtis Armstrong), “Barry” (Eddie Kaye Thomas), Toshi (Daisuke Suzuki) and executive producer Matt Weitzman, who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming soon to TBS. Ballroom 20, 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

The Orville (4PM–4:50PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

Seth MacFarlane’s Star Trek-inspired space show is coming back for a second season, and he’ll be on hand with some members of the cast and crew to take a look at what’s to come when the show returns in December.

Family Guy

Cast (Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry) and executive producers (Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan) from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy look back at their favorite family memories and offer a sneak peek featuring hilarity and hi-jinx from the upcoming season. Ballroom 20, 1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski and executive editor Nick Lowe are joined by Donny Cates (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Death of Inhumans) and Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel) to discuss the startling stories and initiatives that are truly the next big things in the Marvel Universe! In Fantastic Four, the Richards family is heading back to Earth, but they still have one more cosmic obstacle to overcome. Meanwhile, the specter of death hangs around the Inhumans and the Ghost Rider of a dark future in Donny Cates’s Death of Inhumans and Cosmic Ghost Rider. And as the Infinity Wars ignite, are any characters truly safe? All this, plus learn more about the definitive origin of Captain Marvel, as Margaret Stohl opens up about Life of Captain Marvel. Room 6A, 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

The Gifted

From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, season 2 of The Gifted picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Skyler Samuels show an exclusive first look at the upcoming season. Returning Tuesdays this fall on FOX. See an extended season 2 sneak peek. Ballroom 20, 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

San Diego creators

Discovered by the Germans in 1904, they named it San Diego, which of course in German means … awesome comics! See what effect sunshine and surf have on local San Diego creators Kevin Eastman (TMNT), Lora Innes (The Dreamer, Wynonna Earp), Lucas Turnbloom (Dream Jumper, Hot to Cat), Mary Fleener (The Less You Know, The Better You Feel), Richard Friend (artist, Wild Cats, upcoming Vampire Hunter D), and Sarah Gaydos (editor). Moderated by San Diego local Chris Ryall. Room 8, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Supergirl

Season 3 saw Supergirl stop Reign and the other Worldkillers’ threat to humanity and our planet, and in the process Kara was shocked to find her mother Alura alive and living in a salvaged Argo City that survived the destruction of Krypton. Reconnecting with her past caused Kara to realize that her true home is now here on Earth, where big changes are taking place for her and all of her friends in National City and also, it appears, for a doppelganger in Russia! Season 4 promises to be full of surprises, action, adventure, and lots of big revelations for Supergirl, Alex, James, J’onn, Lena, and Brainy. The series’ cast and creative team give a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they’ll discuss what’s to come and more. Ballroom 20, 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

EW: Women who Kick Ass

A discussion among fierce, fearless actresses Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Regina King (Watchmen), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Amandla Stenberg (The Darkest Mind), and Jodie Whitakker (Doctor Who), who open up about the power and privilege of playing women who redefine the rules and refuse to yield. Moderated by EW’s Jessica Shaw. Hall H, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Arrow

There have been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his superhero identity, but in the season 6 finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face to face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything. Join the cast and producers to be among the first to learn more about what this means for Oliver and the rest of his team. Ballroom 20, 4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

The Man in the High Castle

The Man in the High Castle is back to preview its third upcoming season on Prime Video. This panel features cast and creator discussion, exclusive sneak peeks, and audience Q&A. Panelists will include Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Rufus Sewell (Victoria), Stephen Root (Dallas & Robo), and Jason O’Mara (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), along with executive producer Isa Dick Hackett (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams) and Dan Percival (Strike Back). Room 6A, 4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Netflix’s Disenchantment (5:30PM–6:30PM, Room 6A)

Matt Groening will preview his forthcoming fantasy animated show for Netflix.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

After defeating Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends were ready to ease off the gas. That was until Constantine arrived to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives,” magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. So when all hell breaks loose, who ya gonna call? That’s right, the Legends! Join the cast and creators of The CW’s zaniest superhero series at their annual Comic-Con panel for an in-person look at what makes this time-traveling crew tick. Ballroom 20, 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Deadpool 2

Prepare for the ultimate superhero landing as Deadpool and pals drop into Hall H for an hour of maximum effort. Expect dirty jokes, broken fourth walls, maybe some spandex, and real, live unicorns!* *Panel may not actually include mythical creatures. Hall H, 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

The Flash

Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all 12 bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to its limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’s speedster daughter Nora, who appears from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows the Flash down? For answers to this and all your other season 5 questions, please join the cast and creators of The CW’s highest-rated series at their annual Comic-Con panel. Ballroom 20, 5:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

History Channel’s Project Blue Book (6:45PM–7:45PM, Room 6A)

We’ll get a preview of the History Channel’s new scripted drama based on “the true, Top Secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952-1969.”

An evening with Kevin Smith

If you’re into it, Kevin Smith wants to use his mouth on you. The podcasting director returns to the Hall H stage after nearly dying of a heart attack back in February! Hear him talk about directing Supergirl and Flash, his new show Hollyweed, and the forthcoming sequel, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Hall H, 6:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Syfy’s The Magicians (7PM–7:50PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront)

The Syfy channel’s fantasy show The Magicians is coming back for a fourth season sometime next year, and the show’s cast and crew will be at the panel to answer questions and to provide a look at what’s to come. Our Lynn Zubernis aka @FangasmSPN will be there, so stop and say hello or give her a selfie moment!

