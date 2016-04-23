Click to read the full story: Come home with Taylor Swift and Tom Hardy gets Harry Styles pick

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Miranda Kerr is the cover girl for the latest edition of Grazia, a famous Chinese magazine. In the photos for the magazine shoot, Kerr is seen in bodycon designs. Other modeling duties Kerr is undertaking include appearing in a Swarovski Mother’s Day campaign.

Kelly Ripa will yet again have a new co-host soon, as current co-host Michael Strahan is leaving the show to take a hosting job for Good Morning America. He starts his new gig as Good Morning America co-host in September. A replacement co-host for Kelly Ripa has not yet been announced, but after her meltdown and no-show this past week, she’s promised to be back on the air on Tuesday. Ratings are guaranteed to be up that day as audiences will be curious to see how she is with Strahan now. Maybe she’ll have enough cooling off or will he pull a no-show?

Adele is reaching a new level of fame as her songs are now being turned into lullabies. The album will be produced featuring new recordings of Set Fire To The Rain, Hello and Someone Like You. Previous lullabies were created from songs by Kanye West, Fleetwood Mac and Rhianna. The release of Adele’s lullabies album is April 29th.

Selena Gomez was forced to cancel scheduled concerts in China because she has an association with the Dalai Lama. The concerts were set to be part of this summer’s Revival tour. Leaders in China have banned Gomez from entering the country and performing. They are aware of her association with the Dalai Lama because in 2014 she took to social media to share a picture of her meeting with him. The Dalai Lama’s creation of a Tibetan Government in India turned the Chinese against him. Other singers that have been banned from performing in China include Maroon 5 and Bon Jovi.

As fans of the Star Wars franchise, Princes Harry and William visited the set of the upcoming Star Wars movie currently in production. Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley took the Royal pair on a tour of the set. While on set the Princes met the movie’s director, as well as Mark Hamill. They were even photographed engaging in a lightsaber duel.

Everybody Loves Raymond fans is mourning the death of beloved actress Doris Roberts. She passed away on April 17th at the age of 90. Roberts started her career on Broadway before moving into television and movie roles. Two more movies that Roberts acted in are set to be released in the future.

Lily James will now become a global star thanks to landing a new gig as the face of My Burberry, for its fragrance line. She has publically stated that she is proud to be British and happy to be representing Burberry.

Not one to indulge in sweets while pregnant Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel was recently spotted lounging by a pool snacking on watermelon and other fresh fruit. She is preparing to give birth to her first child with her fiancé Hermann, in December 2016.

Kanye West is in legal trouble after first charging $9.99 for a digital copy of his new album and then later allowing fans to listen to it for free by releasing it on Spotify and Apple Music. A fan of West’s music filed a lawsuit worth $84 million as a result of West’s actions. In the lawsuit, it states that he had misled the public and that it is believed he deliberately tricked fans into paying for the album.

Gwen Stefani has announced that this summer she will go on tour with Eve, who will be her opening act for the This Is What The Truth Feels Like album tour. She announced the news on Twitter this week. The tour is scheduled to run from July to October and is rumored to feature duets of Stefani and Eve performing Rich Girl and Let Me Blow Ya Mind.

GQ Magazine has chosen its most stylish men of 2016. Included on the list are Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Drake and Ryan Reynolds. According to the GQ staff, to make the list, the men had to be just as stylish on a daily basis as they do when they make appearances on the red carpet.

In a candid interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Chris Hemsworth confessed that his young daughter is envious of her twin brother for being a boy. When he tried to explain to her that girls grow up to have breasts she told him she didn’t want them.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, for the upcoming issue of Vogue Magazine, Taylor Swift not only gave a tour of her home to a Vogue reporter she also answered the magazine’s 73 questions. She shared with the magazine that she is still as insecure as she was as a child, that when she goes through a drive thru she orders fries, a cheeseburger and a chocolate shake, that she learned to play “Kiss Me” on guitar and that the song that took her the longest to write was All Too Well.

The post Come home with Taylor Swift and Tom Hardy gets Harry Styles pick appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Julie Wein