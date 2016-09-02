Click to read the full story: Colin Kaepernick socks one to police

National Association of Police Organizations Upset by Colin Kaepernick Socks, Says NFL in “Downward Spiral”

A week after his decision to sit during the National Anthem sparked a lively debate across the country; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick put the police on blast again—and this time, their barking back.

During training camp in August, Kaepernick wore socks with cartoon pigs in police hats. While Kaepernick was allowed to rock the controversial footwear, the Dallas Cowboys were denied permission to wear helmet decals in support of the Dallas Police Department.

The executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations took exception to that, blaming the league for failure to support what is right.

“It’s just ridiculous that the same league that prohibits the Dallas football club from honoring the slain officers in their community with their uniforms stands silent when Kaepernick is dishonoring police officers with what he’s wearing on the field,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of the police union coalition. “I think the league is in a downward spiral regarding their obligations to the public under Roger Goodell, and this is just another example of that.”

In order to put the whole sock thing behind him, Kaepernick addressed it immediately on Instagram.

“I wore these socks, in the past, because the rogue cops that are allowed to hold positions in police departments, not only put the community in danger but also put the cops that have the right intentions in danger by creating an environment of tension and mistrust,” said Kaepernick, redirecting the attention back to his original point. “I have two uncles and friends who are police officers and work to protect and serve ALL people. So before these socks, which were worn before I took my public stance, are used to distract from the real issues, I wanted to address this immediately.”

In Thursday’s game against the San Diego Chargers, Kaepernick took a knee during the Anthem, joined by teammate Eric Reid; however, he did stand and applaud as military members and veterans were honored as part of the Chargers’ “Salute to Service” campaign.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane sat during the National Anthem against the Oakland Raiders Thursday.

At least they’re doing better with the police than Chris Brown.

The post Colin Kaepernick socks one to police appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice