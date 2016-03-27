Click to read the full story: Cleveland Browns give Robert Griffin III last chance to save career

After being benched in favor of Kirk Cousins and not taking a single snap in 2015, quarterback Robert Griffin III has finally found a new team to embarrass, signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. On the bright side, the Browns usually embarrass themselves, so maybe RGIII’s antics won’t go as easily noticed.

“This isn’t about me, to be honest with you. I just want to go out and help this team win football games,” said Griffin on what could very well be his final chance should he blow it again. “I believe in what Coach Hue [Jackson] is preaching. I believe in Pep Hamilton and what they plan to do. That’s really what it’s about for me. It’s about the team; it’s about Coach believing in this team and the city. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have the job. And if he didn’t believe in what I could do, he wouldn’t have brought me to Cleveland with him. I’m just real excited about the opportunity.”

Well, Griffin certainly has his work cut out for him. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner had a great rookie season with the Washington Redskins keeping his interceptions low and scoring seven times on the ground, but he seemingly never fully recovered from the ACL tear he suffered in the team’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks, struggling greatly to get comfortable on the field in 2013. 2014 was just as ugly.

The Browns have reportedly picked up Griffin as draft insurance, that way even if one of the interested teams jumps them by trading with the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick, they won’t be stuck without a quarterback.

So let’s assume for a second that Griffin is the starter come Week One. Do the Browns truly believe they can fix him as a player and a leader? RGIII caused a lot of headaches for the Redskins organization after they mortgaged their future to the then St. Louis Rams to move up to No. 2 and draft him.

Hue seems confident they can. But it’s the Browns, so I think my skepticism is permissible.

