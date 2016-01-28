Click to read the full story: Claudio Bravo: Antoine Griezmann good enough for Barcelona

Barcelona, goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, has fueled the transfer rumors linking Atletico Madrid forward to the Catalan giants. Bravo also revealed that he tried to convince the French striker to join him at Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann has bagged 12 goals this season and was among the best players in the Spanish league last year. Before joining Diego Simeone at Vicente Calderon, Greizmann was a regular at Real Sociedad and was a team-mate of Bravo.

According to Bravo, the Frenchman is good enough to join the ranks at Barcelona. “I was pleasantly surprised by him,” the Chilean told Espacio Reservado.

“I had him at home, I advised him, and I was tugging at his ears when I saw he was leaving. He has done well, he has matured quickly, and he has understood the way to work and look after himself.

“He was very restless but is now a world-class player. He has the ability to play at Barca.”

However, Bravo understands Griezmann is already playing at a high level, with Atletico level on points with Barca at the top of La Liga.

“We have it clear, Atletico Madrid are a very serious side,” he continued.

“With a good coach, great players, it is logical that they are at the top. The way they compete and never give up makes them a difficult opponent. They have a super-clear picture, and line by line they have very good players. They know how to play.”

Antoine Griezmann has stated that he isn’t paying attention to the transfer rumors and is focused towards his aim of winning silverware with Atletico.

“When the coach tells everyone that you are one of the best players in the world, it gives you even more desire to stay. I don’t look elsewhere, and I think about it even less,” he said.

The French attacker believes that his best is yet to come and isn’t at the level of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

“I don’t think I’ve reached my best,” he admitted. “I think it’ll come with age, with the matches I’m going to play, I’ll gain more experience and improve myself both offensively and defensively.”

With the transfer embargo lifted, Barcelona are ready to buy in more world-class players to strengthen their squad. The treble winners are already the favorites to win all the competitions they are in. However, Luis Enrique might want to increase the depth of his squad as injuries to key players can damage their chances of retaining the Champions League and La Liga. The attacking trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar hasn’t played many games together this season but still because of their individual brilliance they have managed to win matches for the Blaugrana giants.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is also understood to be on the shopping list of Barcelona. The young Frenchman is being tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in the future and is being labeled as the perfect replacement for the aging veteran Andres Iniesta. Pogba is also reportedly keen to join Messi and co. next season when he decides to find his next destination before leaving Turin.

