Designers all passed on “Ghostbusters” Leslie Jones, but “Project Runway’s” Christian Siriano jumped in to save the day. Tamar Braxton’s fans are still unhappy about her “The Real” firing and Tina Knowles-Lawson is not into being called a liar.

Designers Pass on Opportunity to Dress Leslie Jones for Ghostbusters Premiere

It is a sad world we live in when designers pass on the chance to dress one of Saturday Night Live’s funniest ladies. Leslie Jones took to Twitter to let the whole world know that no designer is willing to dress her for the upcoming premiere of her new movie Ghostbusters.

“It’s so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie… Hmmm, that will change, and I remember everything.”

Not one to miss out on the opportunity to show how amazing he is, Christian Siriano replied with a wave emoji, letting her know he is more than willing to assist.

The really disappointing thing about all of this is that the reason for her issue in the first place is because she doesn’t fit the societal mold. You know, the one that says you have to be light or white, athletic and thin. Melissa McCarthy, who costars in the Ghostbusters remake, has experienced the same thing in the past, which led her to create her own clothing line.

Leslie boo, you have to make that happen again.

Tamar Braxton Fans Boycotting The Real?

You know you have made an impact on people’s lives when they call for a boycott of the show that fired you. Tamar Braxton’s fans, known on the Internet as Tamartians, are doing just that. According to numerous reports, they are refusing to watch The Real in a sign of solidary with the dismissed singer.

The drama surrounding what actually happened is still up in the air, but that doesn’t mean anything to her fans. Her large, devoted following are upset and have vowed to boycott the reruns and the upcoming season. According to Inquisitr,

“A number of Braxton’s biggest fans took to social media to slam the series, which is currently playing re-run episodes on Fox ahead of the third-season debut in September, threatening to boycott both new and old episodes of the talk show…. A slew of Tamar’s fans expressed their anger on social media, telling the show’s producers that they would not be tuning in without Braxton.”

Tamar posted over the weekend that things are “all good” and there’s no beef between her and the folks over at her former talk show. But we all know that means nothing to minions.

Oh, to be famous and loved.

Don’t You Dare Call Tina Knowles-Lawson a Liar

Don’t mess with momma bear’s baby. Tina Knowles-Lawson does not play when it comes to her daughters. She is a badass who goes to town for them whenever people have something to say. This time around, she defended Beyoncé and herself against the haters who criticized the superstar for leaving this year’s BET Awards right after her powerful performance with Kendrick Lamar and who accused Tina of lying about it. When she got word of what was being said about Bey’s whereabouts, she took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“I just got a wind of the mess that has festered since last night! The fact that I supposedly lied about my daughter’s concert. First of all, I did make a mistake on the city and the day. I asked why did she have to leave early and was told by a member of her staff that ‘she had to get back in time for her concert ‘ and that she actually should have been there 2 days before, as the tour has been down for a month. I assumed the date was Monday and the city was London. Well, it turned out to be in the UK but wrong city and on Tuesday. I want to point out that there is a nine hour time difference, and it is an eleven to 12 hour Flight that equates to 19 – 20 hrs to get there!”

Why do people have to be so messy? Why in the world would she lie about the reason Bey left early? And why does it even matter? Folks need to get a life. Mrs. Knowles-Lawson goes on to say,

“I am hurt and disappointed because I know what kind of work, sacrifice, and personal Money it took for her to do this show and support the BET Awards show and to give her fans that did not get to attend the concert a piece of her show.”

You tell ‘em, momma!

