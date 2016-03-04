Click to read the full story: Chrissy Teigen slips baby name to Stephen Colbert & Madonna can’t let go of Rocco

Model Chrissy Teigen’s due date is swiftly approaching, which means that she and husband John Legend are desperately trying to narrow down the list of names for their soon-to-be-born daughter. Recently while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Chrissy revealed that she has been working hard to finalize a name for the baby.

After playfully asking Stephen to give her a few suggestions, Chrissy went on to claim that she actually does have one name in mind. In fact, the particular name has even gotten the stamp of approval by the President himself, Barack Obama. Chrissy explained, “I asked Barack – I asked President Obama if he liked one of our name choices and he said he did.” She went on to say, “John isn’t sold on the name, so I figured if [the President] liked it, then John would be sold on it. He says it’s too ‘Hollywood.’”

Shortly after Stephen convinced Chrissy to whisper the name in consideration to him. After which Stephen exclaimed that he loved it and advised Chrissy to stick with it.

While Chrissy was nice enough to let the late night host in on the top-secret name, the rest of us will have to wait to find out what it is (if they do end up using it). Fortunately, it is only a few short weeks until Chrissy is expected to give birth to her first child.

For the past few months, singer Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie have been consumed in a nasty custody battle over their 15-year-old son Rocco. This began shortly after Rocco made the decision to leave Madonna’s Rebel Heart world tour last year and lead a more normal life in London with his father.

In December, a judge ruled that Rocco had to return to New York to live with his mom. However, according to Guy Ritchie’s lawyers, his son did not want to do so and inevitably opted to stay in London with Guy. After Rocco refused to return to Madonna’s NYC home, the international pop star requested that the judge enforce her previous ruling. Meanwhile, Guy fought back and worked with his team of lawyers to get the ruling withdrawn (and thus allow for Rocco to stay in his custody).

On Wednesday, a New York Supreme Court judge turned down Madonna’s request to enforce the previous ruling – forcing Rocco to return to NYC permanently. In addition, the judge also urged the former couple to find some common ground and stop pressuring their son to choose between them. While Madonna and Guy were not present at the hearing, they were listening in via speakerphone.

During all of this family conflict, Rocco has made it pretty clear that he wants to stay with his dad. Therefore, with this recent development, I think it’s pretty safe to say that Madonna will not be getting her way this time around.

