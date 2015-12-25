Click to read the full story: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Unveil Baby Girl for Christmas & Zayn Malik’s Gigi Hadid Problem

While their little gift might not be arriving till well after Christmas, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend are already anxiously awaiting the birth of their first child together. Although the couple has been married for over 2 years and dating for nearly 8, they have had their fair share of difficulties when it comes to conceiving.

Earlier in the year, Chrissy revealed on her talk show Fablife that she was seeing a fertility doctor, who would ideally help her get pregnant. She opened up about her struggles stating, “John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened…But my gosh, it’s been a process.”

Fortunately, on a later episode of the talk show, she announced the exciting news that she was, in fact, pregnant! On October 26’s episode, Chrissy announced the pregnancy, as she claimed it was too hard to keep a secret for any longer. Chrissy went on to explain that “even [the show’s] sound guys could hear [her] throwing up backstage every day” due to the associated morning sickness.

Now two months after the initial announcement, the successful model is finally revealing the gender of the baby. On Instagram, Chrissy posted a picture of her latest cover for Vogue Thailand. Alongside the shot, Chrissy captioned, “So proud and honored to have shot the cover of Vogue Thailand! Special to me for so many reasons…one being I am SO PROUD to be Thai, so excited to have shot a Vogue cover (a dream, of course) annnnd a couple minutes after this shot, John and I learned we were having our little baby girl!”

Considering John wrote the huge hit song “All Of Me” about Chrissy, it will be exciting to see what kind of musical inspiration he will be able to draw from his soon-to-be-born daughter.

As One Direction leaves on their planned hiatus, former member Zayn Malik is gearing up to launch his solo career. Evidently, Zayn is under a lot of pressure to release quality music, especially after he has repeatedly thrown shade at his ex-band mates. Therefore, it isn’t too surprising that a lot of thought is going into Zayn’s first solo music video.

Reportedly, Zayn’s new girl Gigi Hadid is gladly willing to star in his first solo project (as she garnered a lot of attention when she starred in the Calvin Harris mix “How Deep Is Your Love?”). However, sources are claiming that Zayn is a bit hesitant towards casting her for the role. An insider tells Hollywood Life, “Gigi would gladly appear in one of his upcoming videos. The only thing that has been talked about though concerning any music video of his is that he has to be the star of it. With her in it, it could possibly take away his thunder. So they would have to use her correctly if she was ever used.”

In the past, Gigi has made her way into her boyfriends’ musical ventures, including directing Joe Jonas’ band’s video for “Cake by the Ocean” and starring in Cody Simpson’s “Surfboard.” In addition, Gigi’s sister was just recently revealed as the leading lady in her musician boyfriend The Weeknd’s latest video, “In the Night.”

Moreover, with so many people highly-anticipating Zayn’s solo debut, it will be interesting to see whether he takes advantage of the ample attention that Gigi would attract as the star of his video or if he chooses against giving her the role to ensure he is the one in the spotlight.

Zayn did show a more relaxed side recently when he did a “Frozen” Dubsmath which he Tweeted out.

“Are you kidding me? I am WONDERFUL! I’ve always wanted a nose,” Zayn-as-Olaf-the-snowman exclaims while wrinkling his own perfect non-carrot nose. With just one 9-second video, Malik reminded the world that he’s got layers and we need to see much more of him in 2016. Bring on the #realmusic.

