Click to read the full story: Chris Martin’s fast week & Will Smith getting Fresh on Janet Hubert

While everyone assumed that Gwenyth Paltrow was the weird one in her former relationship to Coldplay front man, Chris Martin, Chris seems to give her a run for her money with some of his “health” habits.

In the past, Gwenyth has gotten ample attention for her rather strange routines and rules that she adamantly swears by. For example, she released a cookbook in the past titled It’s All Good!, which cut out all of the “bad” foods she refuses to eat, including deep-sea fish, red meat, eggs, bread, cow’s milk, sugar, eggplants and pretty much anything that genuinely tastes good. However, it is now Chris that is turning heads with his latest health confession.

In an interview with radio station Fresh 102.7, Chris admitted that he doesn’t eat anything at all for a whole day each week. He explained, “I fast once a week. I started doing it because I was sick one time and this guy said to me, ‘Just try not eating for a day because it will make your body feel healthier.’” He went on to state, “I did it, and then I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food…and just grateful for everything in a way that I wasn’t so much before.”

Since Chris is constantly touring around with his band mates, I am sure many of us are wondering how they are able to handle his mood on his fasting days. Chris confessed, “If you fast for a while, about 15 hours in, you get a little antsy, so you’ve got to be careful who you’re talking to at that point.”

Despite divorcing a few years back because of “conscious uncoupling,” it looks like Gwenyth and Chris really did have some unique quirks that made them a good match.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is getting both praise and criticism for her video pleading others to boycott the Oscars for their lack of diversity within the nominees. On Monday, Jada posted the video to her Facebook page, where she explained that she thinks the African-American community needs to stand their ground and no longer wait for the Academy’s acceptance.

Following this, Jada received lots of support from fans and fellow celebrities. However, she also earned herself ample backlash. In particular, former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Janet Hubert posted a response video where she insinuated that Jada only wants people to boycott the awards show because her husband, Will Smith, didn’t get nominated for his role in Concussion.

However, for the first time, Will is speaking out about Jada’s video and attempting to squash Janet’s accusations. In an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Will explained, “I was knocked over. I was happy to be married to that woman, but I appreciated the push. There’s a position that we hold in this community and, if were not a part of the solution, we’re a part of the problem.” Going on to claim, “Had I been nominated and no other people of color were, she would have made the video anyway.”

Will went on to confirm that both he and Jada would not be attending the Oscars, saying, “My wife’s not going. It would be awkward to show up with Charlize [Theron]. We’ve discussed it, and we’re part of this community, but at this current time, we’re uncomfortable to stand there and say, ‘this is OK.’”

All of these issues arose after the nominees for this year’s awards were announced. Despite the Academy’s president Cheryl Boone Isaac and host Chris Rock both being part of the African-American community, all of the nominees for the major movie awards were Caucasian. Since all of the controversy, Cheryl has admitted that there is still work that needs to be done to increase the diversity within Oscar nominees, however, she stated that this change would take time.

The post Chris Martin’s fast week & Will Smith getting Fresh on Janet Hubert appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay