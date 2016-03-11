Click to read the full story: Chloe Grace Moretz gets Kim Kardashian slammed & Miley Cyrus not feeling so Sweetin

Monday night was a notably eventful night for the Twitter-verse. After Kim Kardashian posted a censored image of herself posing in front of a mirror completely nude, young actress Chloe Grace Moretz decided to voice her not-so-favorable opinion of the image.

Chloe tweeted directly at Kim, stating, “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.”

Unfortunately, while Chloe thought she was being mature and simply voicing an opinion that was shared by most of the general public, she immediately got slammed – not only by Kim’s fans but also Kim herself. Just like her hubby Kanye West, Kim went on a Twitter rampage shutting down all of her haters. She threw shade at Chloe by slyly tweeting, “Let’s all welcome [Chloe G Moretz] to twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your nylon cover is cute boo.” Here, Kim referred to Chloe’s recent Nylon magazine cover, where she hypocritically appears with very little clothing.

Kim is no stranger to Internet haters, but usually she doesn’t take the time to address them. Therefore, it was definitely surprising to see Kim directly call out several of the people (including Pierce Morgan and Bette Midler) who expressed disapproval of her nude selfie. After Kim’s rant, many people were speculating that perhaps Kanye took over Kim’s account, as he has recently become extremely well versed in the art of Twitter wars.

Another star getting into trouble on social media is none other than Miley Cyrus. On Sunday Cyrus posted an image of Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin not looking her best, as it was evidently from her partying days years ago. Alongside the image Miley captioned, “Current Mood #fullerhouse.”

While most people are used to Miley’s controversial and bold Instagram posts, this didn’t stop her from receiving ample criticism for posting the images of Jodie. Thousands of commenters – including plenty of Jodie’s biggest fans – expressed their outrage. With comments like “Haven’t been a fan since Hannah Montana days and this just reconfirms how terrible you have become” and”[Jodie] is now a different person, and it’s not ok to drag someone for their past,” Miley was put on blast for dredging up the unflattering images of the star.

In contrast to her fans, Jodie is remaining cordial and has told multiple media outlets that she is “not paying attention” to any of the negativity. Jodie, who is now a mother to two daughters, may have had a troubling bout in her youth but she has evidently turned her life around. She is currently soaking in all of the attention that Fuller House is receiving and will be starring in another season of the show, as it was recently revealed that Netflix picked it up for another season. In addition, Good Morning America just announced that Jodie would also be taking the stage on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

