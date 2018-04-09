Click to read the full story: Channing Tatum breakup therapy, Cardi B pregnant plus Brad Pitt MIT connection

Actor Channing Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s recent break-up hit some people really hard. After over 9-years of marriage and a kid together, the two stars decided to call it quits, claiming that while they still have much love and adoration for one another, they believe it will be best that they go their own ways. Unfortunately, this split is one of many that has happened in Hollywood over the past few months, leaving fans questioning whether or not they can ever truly invest in a celebrity couple without subsequently getting hurt when a break-up inevitably happens in the future.

This week, actress Kristen Bell offered her perspective on the Channing-Jenna situation, giving some hope to fans who still want to believe in love in Hollywood. While speaking with E! News’ Carissa Culiner at the This Bar Saves Lives Event, Kristen admitted that she feels a lot of pressure in her own relationship with actor Dax Shephard, as they too (like Jenna and Channing) have many fans rooting for them. She told Carissa, “It is a lot of pressure…Well I’ll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we’re just…we’re in too deep and I like him too much. Even when h’s annoying I really like him, I’m still like, ‘I still want to be on the porch with you when I’m 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.,.”

While Kristen feels the pressure coming from fans, she told Carissa that she does understand wanting to have a celebrity couple or parent role model. She explained, “But I…I also think we’re not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship. Like [with Jenna and Channing, divorce] may be a better path for both of them and they’re both lovely people and they’re still friends and that’s OK.” She went on to add, “It’s OK to feel like, I went through 10 years with you, I love you and now I feel like I want something different and so do you – like it doesn’t have to be a heartbreak, I guess is what I mean. It could actually be the healthiest thing for both individuals to thrive and it could also be the best example for your kids.”

Rapper Cardi B whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar has revealed during a “Saturday Night Live” performance she’s pregnant.

The Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress showing off her bump.

After months of speculation, the 25-year-old rapper has confirmed that she and fiancé Offset are expecting their first child.

“I’m finally free,” Cardi B shouted backstage at “Saturday Night Live” after performing her new single “Be Careful.” The rapper took the stage in a sheer white dress that showed off her growing bump.

Walking to her dressing room, she was met with applause from everyone. She appeared relieved to no longer cover her bump.

Pregnancy rumors began swirling in February after TMZ reported that the star was three or four months along. But she continuously denied the chatter, quipping on social media, “I’m just getting fat.”

Weeks later — and adding fuel to the fire — she wore a poofy gown to the iHeartRadio Awards that hid any sign of a baby bump.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted an Instagram photo of the two with a caption reading: “Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed.” The couple has been engaged since October.

Cardi B’s debut album was released Friday. “Invasion of Privacy” is set for a No. 1 Billboard debut.

The record comes 10 months after her smash hit “Bodak Yellow.” She performed that, “Bartier Cardi” and “Be Careful” on Saturday night.

Sources are quickly clearing up the latest relationship rumors to involve A-list actor Brad Pitt. Over the past week or so, rumors have been circulating that Brad is seeing MIT Professor Neri Oxman. Speculation arose after tabloid Page Six reported that the World War Z star had recently met through a MIT architecture project and quickly connected. One source claimed, “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design, and art….”

However, new reports are now coming out that the relationship between Brad and Neri is strictly platonic and professional. One close source told E! News, “Yes, Brad has become friendly with Neri Oxman. He thinks she’s brilliant. He’s interested in getting to know her more and learning from her, but they are strictly friends.” They went on to add, “She’s not interested in the whole Hollywood scene at all, and she is happy in her current relationship.”

At this point, neither Brad nor Neri have directly commented on the romance rumors.

ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel is trying to de-escalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity that began over a joke about first lady Melania Trump’s accent.

Kimmel said in a Twitter post made Sunday that his exchanges with Hannity were fun but he didn’t want to add to the “vitriol” of their spat, which included Hannity calling Kimmel a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo” during his Fox show on Friday.

Kimmel said such animosity is “harmful to our country” and he wanted to apologize “to those who took offense.”

He also said President Donald Trump’s wife had enough to worry about “without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings.”

On ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady’s reading of a children’s book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

“Dees and dat,” Kimmel repeated, with a laugh.

Hannity, cable television’s most fervent supporter of the Republican president, took exception, and he and Kimmel exchanged barbs through the week.

Hannity’s initial attack on Kimmel, calling him an “ass clown,” was enthusiastically countered by Kimmel, who said Hannity was the “whole ass circus.”

“Game on,” Hannity said on Friday.

He rolled a series of Kimmel clips, mostly from the comedian’s days as a co-host of Comedy Central’s “The Man Show,” that featured segments showing Kimmel with an exaggerated fake erection, asking women to find something hidden in his pants and going up to random women in the street asking if they wanted to have sex with him.

Kimmel thanked Hannity for the trip down memory lane but said the idea that Hannity would call anyone a pervert while he was “slobbering over” Donald Trump is, “to quote a fella you love very much, ‘sad.’” Trump boasted on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women, and he later apologized.

Kimmel, in his Twitter message, said he hopes Hannity will “continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies.”

Hannity said he’d address Kimmel’s statement on his Monday show.

Elizabeth Hurley is taking heat from some Instagram users for the revealing dress she wore in a post to mark her 16-year-old son Damian’s birthday.

In the photograph, 52-year-old Hurley is wearing an embellished dress with a deep plunging neckline, while her son dons a floral-print blazer.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1. The light of my life for the last 16 years.”

Followers and fans immediately waged a war over whether the British actress’ outfit was appropriate or not, with some blasting it was “embarrassing” and writing that she shouldn’t “showcase her assets,” according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Creepy showing off at your son’s birthday. Cover up you’re a mum,” said another commenter.

However, others fans of “The Royals” star spoke up in her defense.

“You look amazing. A lot of people are jealous,” said one commenter, adding: “You and your son, please enjoy yourselves and live your lives. Don’t worry about the naysayers. Best wishes.”

Another said: “Damn haters! LOL! She worked hard for her physique, let her wear anything she wants. All you haters, go work on yourself, focus on yourself and no others! Such a shame how there are always haters.”

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Hurley has said that her teenage son doesn’t mind her sexy pictures.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip,” Hurley told Yahoo Lifestyle of her Instagram, which often features a swimsuit-clad Hurley relaxing at the beach. “It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

Hurley, who has worked with Estee Lauder for the majority of her modeling career, is also a proponent of body positivity.

“There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds,” Hurley explains. “People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic.”

Luann de Lesseps says Russell Simmons sexually harassed her in an elevator several summers ago.

“He grabbed my ass in an elevator, he was just a pig,” the “Real Housewives of New York” fixture told The Daily Beast.

“I haven’t told anybody about that before. I was grossed out,” she added. “I was like ‘How dare you.’ He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all ‘it,’ all everything. He thought he could just do that. I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’”

The reality star, 52, who’s on the rebound since being arrested and going to rehab in 2017, says the incident took place at Soho Beach House in Miami three years ago.

She did not report the incident, nor did the hip-hop mogul apologize for his alleged behavior.

The list of women accusing Simmons, 60, of sexual misconduct continues to grow.

There are multiple allegations of rape against him including one lawsuit to the tune of $10 million.

Simmons told Page Six in a statement, “I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality, and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described. I have separated myself from my businesses and charities in order to not become a distraction. I have re-dedicated myself to spiritual learning, healing and working on behalf of the communities to which I have devoted my life. I have accepted that I can and should get dirt on my sleeves if it means witnessing the birth of a new consciousness about women. What I cannot accept is responsibility for what I have not done. The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful.”

Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is expected back at work on Monday following a backlash by advertisers upset over her tweet mocking a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor.

Her one-week vacation served as a cooling-off period. The number of companies saying they would not advertise on her show, at 19, according to a count by Media Matters for America, slowed to a trickle while she was away.

Ingraham also picked up a strong statement of support from her boss and backing from an unexpected source in liberal talk show host Bill Maher late on Friday.

Ingraham has apologized for a tweet in which she said 17-year-old high school student David Hogg whined about being rejected by some colleges. Hogg has said it’s “time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.” Their spat became a symbol of a debate over how minors active in national gun safety talks should be treated by political opponents. Another student, Emma Gonzalez, was falsely depicted in a doctored photo tearing up the Constitution.

Hogg has urged companies to reconsider their relationships with Ingraham, a veteran pundit whose Fox show has aired only for a few months.

Ingraham also was criticized in February for saying Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star LeBron James should “shut up and dribble” instead of talking politics. She has said that was a reference to her 2003 book, “Shut Up & Sing,” in which she criticized performers who venture into politics. James, a three-time NBA champion, has vowed to keep talking.

Vacations under fire can be an ominous sign. Another Fox prime-time host, Bill O’Reilly, went on vacation when advertisers abandoned him following reports about sexual misconduct complaints against him; he never returned. An advertiser boycott helped cost O’Reilly his job at near-lightning speed. Former Fox personality Glenn Beck fell victim to an advertiser abandonment that was much more gradual.

However, attempts to launch boycotts against Sean Hannity have largely failed, and he remains Fox’s top-rated personality.

Earlier this week, Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy said that “we cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts” and promised Ingraham will be back.

Ingraham has not addressed the controversy on her show, which airs at 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, HBO’s Bill Maher said on his show that even though Ingraham has been “a deliberately terrible person, saying horrible things,” the young gun safety advocates have to expect criticism if they are entering the public arena. He said they shouldn’t target advertisers.

Hogg “complains about bullying,” Maher said. “That’s bullying. I have been the victim of a boycott of sponsors. I lost a job once. It is wrong.”

One of Maher’s guests, former New York Gov. Elliot Spitzer, a Democrat who resigned in 2008 amid revelations he had sex with prostitutes, said the First Amendment gives people the right to organize boycotts. Maher called it an “end run” around the First Amendment.

Last Thursday in Los Angeles, a crowd of low-key Hollywood types — actors, producers, Moby — crowded into the Taschen Gallery for a party to celebrate the new film “You Were Never Really Here.”

Meanwhile, the movie’s star lurked outside, utterly unnoticed. When he finally came in, sporting a grizzled beard and silver-tinged man bun, Joaquin Phoenix retreated to a shadowy corner with actor pal John C. Reilly and two other scruffy dudes.

“He’s really outside his comfort zone tonight,” observed a longtime Phoenix friend. “And his comfort zone doesn’t go too far to begin with.”

In fact, when Phoenix, 43, was named best actor for the thriller at Cannes, he leaned over to actress girlfriend Rooney Mara to ask her what had just happened. Stumbling to the stage, he looked more traumatized than triumphant, barely managing to stammer out a few self-deprecating words.

Although he’s been nominated for three Oscars over the years, Phoenix has always seemed adrift — even miserable — in the trappings of Hollywood. (He once called the awards “total, utter bulls – – t.”) And some are saying Hollywood’s most tortured star has a year of torment on the horizon.

Besides “You Were Never Really Here,” Phoenix has three other films slated: playing a paraplegic in “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” a traumatized assassin in “The Sisters Brothers” and Jesus Christ in “Mary Magdalene” (which co-stars Mara and is looking for a new distributor since the Weinstein Company went bankrupt).

“The reason he’s good at playing traumatized is that he was traumatized,” said a film producer who’s worked with the actor. “He grew up . . . in a cult. His brother died in front of him. None of that presupposes someone who’s going to turn out normal.”

Born Joaquin Bottom to hippie parents in Puerto Rico, he spent his early years in the Children of God cult (which at one time promoted sex with minors) and performed on the street for tips. Once they left the group and moved to Los Angeles, he and his four siblings began acting. Oldest brother River got famous first. It was Joaquin, then 19, who made the 911 call when River overdosed in front of the Viper Room in 1993.

Phoenix got his big break when director Gus Van Sant, a pal of his brother’s, cast him in 1995’s “To Die For.” Since then, his roles have included a sadistic emperor (“Gladiator”), a drunken sex addict (“The Master”), a stoner detective (“Inherent Vice”) and a demon-plagued Johnny Cash (“Walk the Line”). Insiders say he chooses such parts for the chance to be someone else.

“He’s better at being a character than being himself,” said the producer. “He really thinks he’s boring.”

Phoenix took it too far in 2010 with the faux documentary “I’m Still Here,” for which he spent a year living as a reluctant movie star giving it all up to be a rapper. On a now-infamous 2009 appearance on “Late Show With David Letterman,” he did little more than mutter and nod out, leading Letterman to compare him to the Unabomber. When he returned to the show the following year, Phoenix explained it was all a hoax, a way of disassembling his own fame.

“Hiding is just a natural state for him,” added the producer.

Phoenix eschews LA’s favored lifestyle: he reportedly doesn’t hike, go to the beach or hit major restaurants — preferring a strict vegan diet of vegetables from his own garden.

“His circle of friends is as tight as he can keep it,” adds the friend. “Not a lot of people are going to get him . . . [and] he’s good with that.”

Sources point out that Phoenix became more of a recluse after a stint in alcohol rehab in 2005. And he’s found the perfect introvert partner. After only a few relationships, including a romance with Liv Tyler in the ’90s and seeing a 19-year-old DJ when he was 39, Phoenix is now with wallflower Mara, 32.

“They’re meant for each other,” said the friend. “Both [are] shy homebodies, both loathe press.” When the two have ventured out, they’ve been spotted at vegan restaurants and a colonics spa.

“God forbid he gets an Oscar this year,” said a publicity exec who has worked with Phoenix. “He may not make it to the stage. Everyone wonders, ‘Is he really that sensitive — or does he just want you to think he’s weird?’ You’ll always be confused about him. Which actually is kind of weird.”

Once again, rapper Drake has released record-breaking music.

A few weeks ago, Drake put out some new music, including the now-hit single “God’s Plan.” This week, it was revealed that the single has officially remained in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks in a row. This accomplishment makes Drake the first lead solo male to have two 10-week Billboard Hot 100 number 1 songs, as his song “One Dance” also topped the chart back in 2016.

In addition to being the only solo male with 2 songs to hit number 1 on the Hot 100 for 10-weeks, Drake’s song “God’s Plan” is only the fifth song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to spend at least its first 10 weeks on the list at the number one spot.

While the song itself was a hit from the get go, “God’s Plan” picked up further steam once Drake released the inspirational music video. In it, the Canadian-born rapper uses a small portion of his budget for the production of the video and gives away the rest of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in video budget to deserving people around Florida.

Congratulations Drake!

Surprise! Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, popped black question mark balloons to let loose the pink in an Instagram reveal that their baby will be a girl.

Dressed in a long, white gown, Hudson, her two sons and Fujikawa each popped balloons, jumping up and down and cheering when pink confetti and smaller pink balloons descended in the Friday post. Hudson wrote below the short video: “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”

She says she’s feeling better and beginning to show, but she didn’t say when the baby is due. It’s her third child and her first with Fujikawa. The two, old friends, began dating a year ago last December.

On Sunday, social media star Blac Chyna visited Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park with her daughter Dream, as well as several other of her friends. Unfortunately, the day didn’t end up going as planned. Instead of a day filled with laughs and cotton candy, the star wound up getting in a notable brawl with a fellow theme park goer.

In a video captured by an eyewitness, Chyna is seen using her daughter’s stroller as a weapon as she physically confronted another woman. Fortunately, nothing serious ended up happening as the star’s security team was quick to intervene.

Subsequently, Chyna issued a statement about the whole incident, in which she accused the person she attacked of touching her child, Dream. Chyna posted on Instagram, “Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny, but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”



Blac Chyna, Six Flags Fight, Twitter video above.

On Monday, E! News reported that the Kardashian clan caught wind of the latest scandal involving Blac Chyna, who was once engaged to Rob Kardashian. A source close to the reality TV family told the publication that none of them are surprised to see how she acted. The source explained, “Nobody is surprised to see what happened. They are glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It’s concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior.” The source added, “It’s a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily. The [Kardashian] family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this.”

For the past week or so, photos have been circulating of supermodel Tyra Banks, in which her apparent nose job is pointed out. Looking at photos from Tyra’s youth in comparison to how she looks today, it is pretty clear that she got some surgical work done. In a recent interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Tyra opened up about her decision to get her nose modified as she entered the world of fashion and modeling.

First, the star explained that she did break her nose when she was just 3 years old and subsequently, she experienced breathing problems. She went on to reveal, “Cut to years later, I’m constantly scratching my nose and it was kind of growing sideways.” When she began modeling, Tyra said that a makeup artist had pointed out that her nose felt odd and advised her to seek medical advice. Eventually, Tyra opted to get a nose job – both for medical and cosmetic reasons.

In a previous interview with People magazine, the star spoke out about her opinion on cosmetic surgery. The star explained that she is not one to judge those who opt to get things fixed, as she is all about doing whatever makes you feel best. The star told the tabloid, “Natural beauty is unfair – I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.” She went on to add, “fix it or flaunt it – I think women should be able to do both. There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.”

Currently, Tyra is starring as the lead host and judge on America’s Next Top Model, which airs Wednesdays on VH1.

