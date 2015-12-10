Click to read the full story: Celebrity Weddings and Breakups of 2015

Celebrities are endlessly fascinating, aren’t they? No matter what they are doing, whether taking a subway or grabbing a burger, they just seem to do it differently than the rest of us common folks. This is especially true when it comes to relationships.

If you’re married, chances are your wedding was a pretty low-key affair. Surely, you did not spend a fortune and you most certainly didn’t have paparazzi clamoring to snap pictures. The same is true during a breakup. If you and your honey call it quits, how many people would be concerned? Probably just a handful. The story would not appear all over tabloids you’d see in the supermarket checkout line, and millions of people wouldn’t be commenting on it on the Internet. But that is the life of a celebrity.

There were quite a few weddings in 2015 that involved at least one celebrity. Sure, you probably know that former co-actors on That 70s Show Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were hitched, but did you know that Cameron Diaz married musician Benji Madden? Beyonce’s sister Tina Knowles walked down the aisle this year, too, when she married actor Richard Lawson.

The award for best-looking bride and groom should probably go to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who were married in November. You have likely seen at least a couple of pics from the wedding, but you can check out NY Mag’s The Cut gallery for a few more.

If you have a favorite celebrity couple, you can find out when they were married at wedding databases. You can also discover which famous folks share your own wedding anniversary. Or, if you are planning to get married, why not pick a date that corresponds with the union of well-known people—like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, for example, who celebrate their tenth anniversary on Dec. 10.

As much as most celebrities crave the public eye, there are actually a few who got married without a lot of hullabaloo, such as Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy.

Of course, where there are weddings, there are also breakups, and there were quite a few of those involving celebrities in 2015. Unless you live under a rock, surely you know that the newest Batman, Ben Affleck, split with Jennifer Garner. The divorce of Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert also made quite a few headlines, particularly when it came out that he was canoodling with co-judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani. Stefani herself also broke up with her long-time beau, Gavin Rossdale.

While most celebrities probably did not sign up to have every little thing about themselves scrutinized, that’s often the price of fame. And things are even more intriguing when they involve other people, especially other celebrities. We will probably never get tired of what these famous folks are up to. In fact, those who were married in 2015 may not be in 2016, and perhaps they’ll already be planning to marry somebody else by 2017. We will just have to stay tuned to hear about all of the juicy details.

