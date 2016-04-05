Click to read the full story: Cara Delevingne depression struggles and Selena Gomez nixes Charlie Puth

Celebrity Gossip Recap For week of April 3rd

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, Taylor Swift is bold enough to make fun of herself for the media. She filmed a promotional spot for Apple Music in which she is working out in a gym to music pumped in through Apple Music. In the clip, she is distracted when her own song comes on and promptly lands face down on a treadmill.

Model Cara Delevingne has gone public about her ongoing struggle with depression. She recently took to her Twitter account to further comment on things she has said about her depression in the past. In her tweet she said that she wanted to set the record that she is not going to quit her modeling career. She said that she was modeling all through a time in her life where she hated herself. She also said she is lucky to be able to work as a model and that she uses modeling to try to escape from her depression.

Karlie Kloss has recently admitted that during her high school years she was considered to be an ugly duckling. She said that she was not popular with boys in her school and she thought that it was party because she was smart and talented and also because she didn’t spend a lot of time in high school pursuing boys. She admitted that the other students teased her because she was skinny and tall.

Though she is already a commercial success, Beyonce has added to her empire with her own line of athletic clothes called Ivy Park. She recently started a new campaign to advertise the clothing line. Her newest collection will be available in stores starting April 14th.In an ad for her new campaign Beyonce explains that when she has to conquer something in life that she is afraid of she goes to the park for solace. She said she goes to a particular park before she performs a concert and went to the same park immediately prior to giving birth to her daughter.

Selena Gomez has denied rumors that she is dating Charlie Puth and says they are only friends. Reports that the two have been hooking up romantically are reportedly false. At the beginning of the year, Charlie made a public statement about the two of them collaborating together and said that Selena recorded a song for his next album.

At a recent Adele concert the singer stopped and took a selfie with one fan in the audience who bears a striking resemblance to her. The fan’s fiancé set up the opportunity for her to be photographed with Adele.

Hugh Jackman said in a recent morning talk show interview that he and his wife are gearing up for their 20th wedding anniversary. He is known for gushing about his wife during interviews with various talk show hosts. He has stated publically that his wife is the best thing that ever happened to him.

Halle Berry has finally joined the world of social media by opening her own Instagram and Twitter accounts. Though she just joined she has already achieved 144,000 Instagram followers and 27,000 Twitter followers. She posted on Instagram that she is excited about the idea of using the service to share fashion, art and nature photos with her fans.

Kaley Cuoco is reportedly moving on after her divorce from Ryan Sweeting. She recently posted pictures on social media of her with Karl Cooke, her rumored new boyfriend. The photos she posted show her and Karl being openly affectionate with each other.

Since American Idol is in its final season, the top performers on the show were deprived of a chance to go on an American Idol tour together. The reported reason that there is no tour this time is that the tour served to get people interested in the next round of American Idol auditions. With no more auditions being held, the focus is now on making the final two episodes of American Idol memorable.

Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating Jordan Clarkson, of the L.A. Lakers. The two recently appeared together at a West Hollywood nightclub. An insider claims Kendall and Jordan has been an item for several months now and that they are very much into each other.

Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali has just announced that, not only is she engaged, she and her fiancé are going to become parents. The couple was reportedly planning their wedding when they found out she is pregnant.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, surprisingly enough, despite their fame and her fortune Kanye West and Kim Kardashian only recently moved into a home of their own. They moved into a house that they own and have been renovating for three years. Kim said that the house’s location gives their family privacy.

