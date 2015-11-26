Click to read the full story: ‘Captain America Civil War’ Latest Trailer Charges In

While it is still a ways away before Captain America: Civil War is released into theaters, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for the movie during the late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Tuesday, both actors Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans appeared on Kimmel to talk about the upcoming superhero movie. On the show, the stars revealed that they had some obstacles when filming, especially during the brutally hot days in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert, who plays Tony Stark (i.e. Iron Man) in the movie, explained that he had it the worst considering he was cooped up in a full fledge mask and costume suit for most of the movie. His co-star Evans joked, “I really just wanted to come to work on my days off and watch [Robert] suffer.” Fortunately as Captain America, Chris only had to wear a partial mask for most of the movie.

The synopsis of the highly anticipated movie explains that it picks up right where Avengers: Age of Ultron left off. Captain America: Civil War follows Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, as he leads the new and improved team of Avengers. Together, the superheroes hope to continue their fight against evil and protect humanity. However, after an international incident involving the crime-fighting team results in notable damage, political pressure leads to the creation of a systematic procedure and governing body that determines when to list the group. Unfortunately, this system of accountability tampers with the group’s ability to protect the world, especially now that there is a new villain in the picture.

As previously mentioned, Chris Evans stars as Captain America. However, he is not the only superhero in the movie, as he is joined by a slew of Marvel characters such as: The Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Spider-man (Tom Holland), amongst several others. Unfortunately, some of these characters are pitted up against each other, as Captain America leads a team opposing Iron Man’s. In addition, villain Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Bruhl) is also added to the mix.

The trailer begins with Captain America gathering up his troops. Shortly after, it is clear that Captain America and his team face some conflict with the public and government. They sit in a meeting, as they are told their ungoverned actions, unlimited power and lack of supervision will “no longer be tolerated.” This conflict is heightened, as the team of heroes feel they are being limited in their ability to protect the world.

Later in the trailer, tension arises as Captain America encounters Iron Man once again. The teaser ends with a glimpse into a fight scene between Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier (played by Sebastian Stan), Captain America and Iron Man.

To up the ante, the studios are putting these heroes not only against a villain but also against each other and the political world.

While the movie still relies on much of the foundation that Avengers: Age of Ultron did, it seems to be much more focused on the development and story surrounding Captain America. However, it also throws in enough glimpses of other fan favorites, like Iron Man, to ensure that everyone will leave the theater happy.

In addition, there are some new names dropped into the mix, such as Ant-Man. It will be interesting to see Paul Rudd’s portrayal of his superhero characters amongst all of the other relatively more established action stars. The movie is also introducing the young Tom Holland as Peter Parker, aka Spider-man. While there have been numerous Spider-man movies in the past, this is Tom’s first portrayal of the character.

Captain America: Civil War brings back brothers and co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Nonetheless, fans will have to wait until May 6, 2016 when the movie is released in North America. However, Warner Brothers did end up moving their superhero movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s release date from May to March. Therefore, there is plenty of action to look forward to in the coming year!

“Captain America Civil War” Movie Trailer

