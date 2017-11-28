Click to read the full story: Can Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph turn it around?

The Denver Broncos have had a disappointing 2017 NFL season. Things hit the boiling point Sunday in their matchup with division rival Oakland Raiders as cornerback Aqib Talib and Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree really went at it. I mean like legit fight club style brawl.

There’s a lot of frustration around the Broncos organization. Talib didn’t let it out properly. It isn’t fair to ignore all the anger swirling around from the team, the players, the coaches, and, most importantly, the fans.

It makes sense. When Peyton Manning retired after leading the Broncos to Super Bowl 50, the fans had underestimated how much he brought to the table. People saw him as the old quarterback past his prime being carried by a defense. They figured all that the team needed was a new quarterback, and they would be right back in it next season.

Well, it wasn’t that easy. Peyton may have been old, but he was and always has been a game manager. He’s the smartest person to ever throw a football, and that goes a long way in picking down defenses and calling the right plays.

But, the fans didn’t quite get that, and now they’re taking it out on head coach Vance Joseph as the team implodes. Joseph, the first-year head coach, has been taking it…surprisingly well.

His response to the critics: “I get it.”

“I get it, man,” said Joseph. “I feel the same way the fans feel and how outside people feel. We’re disappointed in how it’s gone. We started 3-1, and it was going pretty good, we had a bye, we had a game we should have won, and we didn’t [a 23-10 loss to the New York Giants], and we haven’t won since. I get it; it’s a hard job.”

While Joseph understands that the team isn’t doing well and that their first playoff appearance since Super Bowl 50 is all but out of the picture, Joseph is still excited for the rest of the season. There are still games to be played, and he isn’t going down without a fight.

“I get the criticism, and I don’t mind it; it’s well deserved,” said Joseph. “That being said, we’ve got [six] weeks left, and at the end, we can only be judged by what we’ve done in the season…we’ll see.”

Maybe part of the problem is Joseph hasn’t been able to energize the troops. C.J. Anderson understands that there is a lot of negative energy flowing around, however, he said the following when asked if he doesn’t care about winning:

“I’m having, I’m just having fun,” said Anderson after Wednesday’s practice. “I have no problem with our fans; I love every one of them. What you think you know, you don’t know. Us, we have the right to put you in your place, we have that right…I’m just having fun with them, and they continue to tell me I don’t care about football, I don’t care about winning…I come to work every day; I work hard every day, I push myself every day, I hope you’re doing the same thing with your job.”

HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT WINNING. How do you not care about winning? Where is your competitive spirit? Even in your day job, do you not care about being the best or getting promoted or anything? What the hell, C.J.

If Vance can’t rally the troops, his days in Denver might be numbered. It’ll be interesting to see how John Elway treats the situation after this season.

