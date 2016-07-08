Click to read the full story: Calvin Harris Taylor Swift breakup song and Ariana Grande does ‘Hairspray’

Pop singer Ariana Grande took to her social media to share some big news with her fans and followers. The “Danger Woman” songstress revealed that she just joined the star-studded cast of NBC’s upcoming Hairspray TV adaptation. The upcoming NBC one night show will likely be similar to FOX’s hit TV event Grease Live!, which aired back in January.

Ariana will be portraying spunky Penny Pingleton, who is best friends with the lead character Tracy Turnblad. The role of Penny was previously filled by actress Amanda Bynes, who took on the character in the 2007 movie version of the play.

On Twitter, Ariana posted a series of tweets, gushing about her new role. In one post, Ariana stated, “Penny has been a dream role since Hairspray opened on Broadway. At 9, I was (and still am) in LOVE with [actress Kerry Butler] hope to make you proud.” She went on to add, “Anyways…I’m so honored and beyond excited to be part of this dream cast…I will for sure pass out at the table read. #HairsprayLive”

Ariana Grande, Twitter post:

Penny has been a dream role since Hairspray opened on Broadway. At 9, I was (and still am) in LOVE w @KerryButlerNyc. hope to make u proud ? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 7, 2016

anyway… I’m so honored and beyond excited to be a part of this dream cast…… I will for sure pass out at the table read. #HairsprayLive — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 7, 2016

Ariana will be starring alongside Jennifer Hudson, who garnered plenty of attention for her role in the movie musical Dream Girls. In addition, she will also be joined by Kristin Chenoweth, Derek Hough and Martin Short.

NBC is scheduled to air Hairspray Live! on December 7, 2016.

While singer Taylor Swift has been busy with her new beau Tom Hiddleston, her ex Calvin Harris has reportedly been working on some post-breakup music.

According to sources close to Calvin, he has written a song that tells some of the story behind Taylor and Tom’s blossoming romance, which is believed to have begun while Calvin was still dating her. In addition, the song (which is titled Ole) also reportedly plays on Tom’s role of Loki in the Marvel superhero movies. Earlier in the year, Taylor attended the Met Gala without Calvin. While there, she was seen playfully dancing with Tom for a good portion of the night. Thus, people (including Calvin) have been speculating that perhaps there was something going on between the songstress and Tom before she was officially single.

However, some insiders are claiming that Calvin was working on his currently in-production music way before things went downhill in his relationship. In fact, many believe that he has simply modified the lyrics so that they would better fit his recent situation and inevitably generate more hype.

Of course, the truth is a bit more boring as many sources close to Harris claim that the track was recorded well before Hiddleswift came into the picture.

“People are just making assumptions to get attention for a song,” sources close to Taylor Swift are claiming. Naturally, her camp is trying to quiet the song, but funny enough, when she does a breakup song, it’s leaked all over the place. The track is available Friday, and you can bet it’ll get plenty of people listening.

After breaking up, most people thought that Taylor would be the first one to start releasing music about the demise of her latest relationship. However, it appears that Ms. Swift is too preoccupied right now, and Calvin is going to be the one to take advantage of all the press surrounding their split.

Here’s the lyrics below so judge for yourself:

“Olé” by John Newman

Low-key, you won’t tell none of your friends about me

(You won’t tell them I occupy your dreams and your thoughts)

Look at what we have started

I feel so good when I leave your apartment…

I know, there’s no telling how far you can go

And you won’t want to hear about my love and my lust

Babe that I have been feeling

I kiss you once, then I stare at the ceiling

Olé, you bring too much sunlight to my day

And only you can chase the pain away

You bring too much sunlight to my day, my day

My heart speaks

I ain’t seen you or been with you for weeks

But I see online that you’ve begun to be

A good girl and take trips with your boyfriend

Being attentive, continue to pretend

But no, cause there’s no telling how far you can go

You’ve hidden my name on your phone so you can

Call me to tell me you’ve been going through hell

Left him alone and you booked in a hotel

Olé, you bring too much sunlight to my day

And only you can chase the pain away

You bring too much sunlight to my day, my day

I can’t control myself around you

I can’t control myself around you

I can’t control myself around you

I can’t control myself around you

I can’t control myself around you

And I’m singing…!

Olé, you bring too much sunlight to my day

And only you can chase the pain away

You bring too much sunlight to my day, my day

Olé, you bring too much sunlight to my day

And only you can chase the pain away

(You bring too much sunlight to my day, my day…)

