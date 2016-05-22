Click to read the full story: Calvin Harris quick ditch from hospital and Leonardo Dicaprio double standard

DJ Calvin Harris was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. Calvin, who has been dating singer Taylor Swift for over a year, was reportedly injured after colliding with another vehicle. Police who tended to the scene explained that a teenage female driver was driving several other people in a Volkswagen Beetle when she accidently crossed over the center divider on a narrow canyon road. Inevitably, this led to a crash between the Volkswagen and the SUV that Calvin was in.

Following the accident, Calvin’s rep released a statement to the press explaining, “[Calvin] was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck in a serious collision last night in Los Angeles. He was examined by doctors and sustained a number of injuries. He has since been checked out of the hospital and is now recovering. We wish all the other passengers involved in the incident a fast recovery.” Due to his injuries, Calvin had to cancel both a show in Las Vegas, as well as one in Alabama.

Fortunately, Harris didn’t sustain any severe injuries, as he left the hospital shortly after getting checked out by doctors. However, one of the passengers in the Volkswagen reportedly got ejected from their seat and ended up with a broken pelvis.

The VW bug was filled with teenagers and the accident so violent … one of the passengers who was sitting on her boyfriend’s lap was ejected.

Calvin suffered a laceration on his face that was bad enough to require immediate attention. Paramedics took him to an L.A. hospital. He wanted a private room, and when he was told there wasn’t one available he hopped off the gurney and left “against medical advice.”

Harris has cancelled his Hangout 2016 gig though while he recovers.

Nonetheless, Taylor Swift is likely relieved to hear that her beau is going to be okay! She’ll probably ask him if he was reliving high school days having people sitting in laps in a moving car though.

As much as Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio likes to play the part of environmental warrior, he isn’t quite practicing what he preaches. On Wednesday night, the 41-year-old attended the Riverkeeper Fishermen’s Ball in New York City, where he was recognized for his environmental work. Unfortunately, Leo’s mode of transportation has people questioning whether he truly deserves the honor.

To get to the ritzy New York event, Leo opted to travel in a private jet as he flew 8,000 miles from Cannes, France (where he was earlier in the week). Crazily enough, the Titanic actor then hopped on another private jet the day after the NYC event to fly back to Cannes for the Cinema Against AIDS gala. Needless to say, many people have expressed outrage at the star, as he clearly has no hesitation when it comes to increasing his own carbon footprint.

Environmental activist Robert Rapier spoke with Page Six about Leo’s hypocritical week of activities. Robert stated, “[Leo] demonstrates exactly why our consumption of fossil fuels continues to grow. It’s because everyone love the combination of cost and convenience they offer. Alternatives usually require sacrifice of one form or another. Everybody says, ‘I’ve got a good reason for consuming what I consume’…It’s the exact same rationalization for billions of people.”

While Leo has yet to address the controversy, he did post a picture of himself at the Riverkeeper event. On his Instagram, Leo expressed his appreciation for being recognized for his environmental work, alongside fellow actor Robert De Niro.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Instagram post:

He seems to be heading for the same comments Al Gore got after people discovered how many carbon footprints his home created after his documentary tour.

