More and more companies within the world of entertainment and fashion are making big steps to try and better their diverse customer base. From plus-size model Ashley Graham being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated to Jaden Smith modeling Louis Vuitton’s women’s clothing line, companies are finally getting the hint that consumers are looking for more representation within ads and campaigns.

The latest company to jump on the bandwagon is MAC Cosmetics. On Friday transgender star Caitlyn Jenner revealed on her Instagram that she is the latest celebrity face to star in a MAC ad campaign. In her post, Caitlyn is seen wearing a glamorous gold dress, while getting tended to by a hair and makeup crew. Alongside the image she captioned, “I’m finally free to announce my partnership with [MAC Cosmetics]! All sales of our lipstick shade, Finally Free, go toward improving transgender communities. Look for it in April!”

Caitlyn Jenner, Instagram post:

Described by Caitlyn as an “everyday look” lipstick, the color is a toned down “rosey nude” color. Funnily enough, Kylie Jenner is now in direct competition with her own father, as they both are now in the lipstick business (Kylie’s line of lipsticks “Kylie’s Lipkit” continues to sell out every time she releases more stock/colors).

Although the lipstick is still about a month away from being released, you can catch the continuation of Caitlyn’s brave journey on the second season of I Am Cait, which premieres on E! on March 6.

Arguably the biggest celebrity breakup that came about in 2015 was between A-listers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Back in June 2015, the couple announced that they were, in fact, filing for divorce. Soon after rumors began swirling that Ben had an affair with their nanny, Christine Ouzounian. However, Ben’s rep continuously denied these infidelity claims.

Now ten months later Jennifer Garner is finally speaking publicly about the whole “Nanny Gate” (what the supposed cheating scandal was referred to) situation. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair (featured in their March 2016 issue), Jennifer talks candidly about the sudden end to her decade-long marriage to Ben.

In contrast to all of the stories stating that Jennifer filed for divorce after she found out about Christine and Ben’s secret affair, Jennifer told the magazine that she had already separated from Ben before any of these rumors arose. Jen explained, “let me just tell you something. We had separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation.” Jennifer then went on to admit she regrets hiring Christine, which seemingly implies that there’s perhaps some truth to the cheating rumors. Jennifer stated, “Bad judgment [about hiring Christine]? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations about the meaning of ‘scandal.’”

Later in the article Jennifer confessed that she often felt that Ben was cold and often cast a “shadow.” However even with all of the conflict, she also went on to reveal that she and Ben are friendly with one another and are focusing on what is best for their three young children.

