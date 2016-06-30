Click to read the full story: Caitlyn Jenner in one sided Republican lovefest and Future not hot for Russell Wilson

If you caught the second season of E!’s I Am Cait, you are well aware that Caitlyn Jenner is not straying away from her conservative roots. Despite the Republican Party’s generally unfavorable opinion and treatment of the LGBT community, Caitlyn believes adamantly that the country would still be best in the hands of a Republican president.

Fast forward a few months and Caitlyn is still expressing the same sentiment. In a recent interview with healthcare publication STAT, the former Olympian talked candidly about her unwavering view on current US politics. Caitlyn stated, “I’m on the conservative Republican side. I’m not excited with what Obama has done to the economy, to our Constitution, all that kind of stuff. But as far as the transgender community, they’ve actually been very good.” Caitlyn then went on to shockingly praise Republican candidate Donald Trump for his treatment of women and related matters. Caitlyn said, “Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community. But in Trump’s case there’s a lot more unknowns. With Hilary, you pretty much know what you’re going to get with the LGBT community.”

On the last season of her show, Caitlyn went on the road with a group of fellow transgender women. During this, she repeatedly got in arguments, as most of her peers did not see eye-to-eye with the values that the Republican Party boasts. Nonetheless, it appears that even after meeting face-to-face with Hilary Clinton Caitlyn is still a proud – and stubborn – Republican.

Over the past few months, exes Future and Ciara have been in a messy legal battle. With their 2-year-old son Future Jr. in the middle of everything, both artists have repeatedly bashed one another publicly. In addition, Ciara is currently suing Future for libel after he took to his Twitter to claim she had “control problems.”

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, Future opened up about his and Ciara’s rocky relationship. In regards to the custody battle, Future admitted, “I can’t deal with it. I can’t even think about it. I never imagined my life would be like that: ‘I’m going to sue you and take away from you.’ I don’t know how to deal with something like that. All I know is record, record, record, record.”

Despite all of the drama, Future confessed to the publication that in the end he just wants his ex to be genuinely happy. Future explained, “I would never [wish for Ciara to fail]. Her being successful, her being happy, helps me. I’m attached to you. If you’re happy, I’m happy. You’re connected for life. I don’t want you to go through this s*** and for it to come back on my son, my kid. I want you to be in the best situation.”

Later in the article, Future claimed that he is still working on accepting the fact that Ciara’s new fiancée Russell Williams is going to be in his son’s life. Future confessed, “it’s something that’ll take more time for me. It ain’t even about [Russell] playing daddy. I don’t even want to think about it.”

Hopefully, Ciara starting a new chapter in her life with Russell will be enough to persuade her to drop some of the messy legal stuff she has going on with Future. For the sake of their kid, they do need to find some common ground.

