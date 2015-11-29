Click to read the full story: Caitlyn Jenner Bangs It Out & Porsche Claims Paul Walker’s Fault for Crash

On Friday, reality star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner sported a new hairstyle while out and about in Los Angeles. The 66-year-old was photographed leaving an L.A. movie theatre donning dark brunette locks with bangs.

Since her transition earlier this year, Caitlyn has kept her hair fairly similar to her natural color and is often seen with it down in loose curls. Thus, this is the first big hair transformation for the star since she declared publicly she was transgender.

Over the past few months, Caitlyn has seemingly become more and more comfortable with embracing her own feminine fashion and even documented her ability to wear a women’s bathing suit in public for the first time on her docu-series, I Am Cait.

While she has received mainly praise for her fashion choices thus far, Caitlyn has also been called out for seemingly being inspired by Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge. This speculation is further fueled by Caitlyn’s change in hairstyle, as it is eerily similar to Kate’s. In addition, Caitlyn was photographed wearing the same sapphire dress in October that Kate wore when she announced her engagement to Prince William.

Clearly, Caitlyn is pulling inspiration from some of the most powerful women in the world, as actress and philanthropist Angelina Jolie also inspired her when it came to the gown she wore for the 2015 ESPY awards.

Almost two years after the untimely and tragic death of Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker, another lawsuit has been filed regarding the cause behind the accident that took Paul’s life.

Back in September, Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker filed a lawsuit against car company Porsche, as she believed it was due to their car’s poor design that her father passed away. Unfortunately, Porsche denied this claim and stated that Paul “knowingly and voluntarily assumed all risk, perils and danger in respect to the use of the subject 2005 Carrera GT.”

In addition, Paul’s friend Roger Rodas was also killed in the accident. Thus, his widowed wife, Kristine, opted to sue Porsche as well. In her claim, she alleged that there were faulty parts in the car’s suspension system that exuberated the severity of the crash.

Based on findings by investigators, it was evident that both Paul and Roger were wearing seat belts and both of their airbags deployed upon impact. Additionally, the investigators note that there was neither drugs nor alcohol in both of their systems at the time. However, they did feel that the victims were driving at an “unsafe speed for the roadway conditions,” with the coroner stating about 100mph.

Although neither Meadow nor Kristine’s lawsuits have been resolved, Paul’s father Paul Walker III has also chosen to file a wrongful death suit against Porsche. In his claim, Paul alleges that the car his son was a passenger in “lacked safety features that are found on well-designed racing cars or even Porsche’s least expensive road cars – features that could have prevented the accident, or, at a minimum, allowed Paul Walker to survive the crash.”

Unfortunately, Porsche continues to refute claims made in the numerous lawsuits involving this accident. The company tells NBC Los Angeles that the car was “abused and altered” and “misused or improperly maintained.”

