Caitlyn Jenner is currently doing some major backtracking, after a few of her comments in her Time magazine interview received ample backlash from the public. Caitlyn was featured as the 7th runner-up in Time’s annual person of the year issue.

In the associated interview, Caitlyn was quoted stating, “it’s much easier for a trans woman or a trans man who authentically kind of looks and plays the role. Going on to add, “if you’re out there and, to be honest with you, if you look like a man in a dress, it makes people uncomfortable.” The public was quick to criticize Caitlyn’s interview, claiming that she was fueling many of the misunderstandings that the community is working hard to rid of.

On Monday, Caitlyn took to her WhoSay account to offer a formal apology. In it, Caitlyn explained, “I guess it’s true that there are some things that I have not gotten right. Sometimes this is because I’m still finding out about the issues. Sometimes this is because something that is true for me isn’t true for other people in our community. And sometimes I’ve said things that just come out the wrong way.” Her statement reflected a lot of reality that was presented on her docu-series during the summer, I Am Cait. In the show, it quickly became apparent that Caitlyn was going through a drastically different experience than many of her peers in the community – often this was due to her fame and the privileges that come with having millions of dollars.

Later in the apology, Caitlyn addressed the particular “man in a dress” comment that received the most negative attention. She explained, “I think I caused a lot of hurt with this comment, and I’m truly sorry. What I was trying to say is our world really is still a binary one, and that people who look “visibly transgender” sometimes can struggle for acceptance and may be treated poorly by others. And while this may be true, it’s also something that needs to change.” Going on to add, “my comments probably made it seem like all I care about is fashion, or makeup, or appearance. I can tell you I really enjoy all of that – it’s who I am. It’s the world I come from, and as a person in the media, I have certain expectations for myself. But I am only one person. There are a lot of ways of being trans. And I want to help create a world in which people are able to express their gender in any way that is true and authentic for them…”

Caitlyn ended off promising that she would work to articulate her thoughts better in the future. Unfortunately in her position, she is bound to get some negative feedback no matter what she does – as that is the nature of Internet trolls.

Monday got a whole lot better for people across North America, as singer Adele announced tour dates in Canada, America, and Mexico. Adele’s record label announced early Monday morning that the singer would, in fact, be touring for the first time in five years.

Hopefully, this tour goes smoother than her last tour in 2011, where she was forced to cancel numerous concert dates as she battled laryngitis, a chest infection, and a vocal cord hemorrhage. In addition, she wound up having to get surgery to correct the latter condition.

Undoubtedly, fans let out a huge sigh of relief, as Adele explained to Rolling Stone in November that she wasn’t sure if she was going to tour or not. The Grammy-winning singer told the magazine, “If my throat goes, then I’ll never be able to do a tour again. I’ll be able to get my throat fixed again and do studio work, but do I want to do something and then fail at it and be too scared to ever try it again?”

Nonetheless, Adele is headed to a city near you, as her tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 5th and ends in Mexico City on November 15th.

How To Get Tickets: You’ll want to take your lunch break early on Thursday, Dec. 17. Tickets for Adele’s U.S. tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time. Go on Ticketmaster or Live Nation for tickets. Some local box offices will also be able to sell tickets.

Prices: For the cities where prices are available, they mostly start around $35. The prices can go up as high as $160. Of course, that’s before fees, so expect to add at least $10 more to that ticket price.

Concert Dates and Locations: With dates in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Adele is likely coming near you. Find out when to see her.

July 5-6 in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the Xcel Energy Center

July 10-11, 13 in Chicago at the United Center

July 16-17 in Denver at the Pepsi Center

July 25-26 in Seattle at the KeyArena

July 30-31 in San Jose, California, at the SAP Center

2 in Oakland, California, at the Oracle Arena

5-6, 9-10, 12-13 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center

16-17 in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena

6-7 in Auburn Hill, Michigan, at Palace of Auburn Hills

9-10 in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center

14-15 in Boston at TD Garden

19-20, 22-23, 25-26 in New York City at Madison Square Garden

10-11 in Washington, D.C. at Verizon Center

15-16 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

25-26 in Miami, Florida, at American Airlines Arena

28-29 in Atlanta at Philips Arena

1-2 in Dallas at American Airlines Center

4-5 in Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

8-9 in Houston at Toyota Center

