Last Monday, ABC aired its latest episode of The Bachelor, where Ben Higgins made the tough decision to axe contestant Caila Quinn from the running. Unfortunately, her elimination occurred just days after she had professed her love to Ben and was overjoyed with what their relationship seemed to be blossoming into. However, just like every past season, Ben had to narrow down his final two and evidently Caila didn’t make the cut.

Fortunately for Caila, it is very common for the second runner-up to be cast as the next Bachelorette/Bachelor (note: Ben was the second runner-up in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season). Therefore, there may, in fact, be a silver lining in Caila’s heartbreak.

During the taping of the “Women Tell All” special (which airs on Monday, March 7 on ABC), Caila pondered on the idea of becoming the next Bachelorette. In a short interview with E! News Caila admitted she is definitely open to taking on the coveted role, adding “because I fell in love before I could see myself falling in love again, so yes, I would consider it. But I definitely need to take a deep breather for myself and kind of take some me time.” Although Caila was an emotional wreck after Ben broke up with her, she claims that she is once again “ready for love.”

At this point, ABC has not released any information regarding which lucky lady will be cast as the next Bachelorette. However as season 20, of The Bachelor nears its finale the network will be undoubtedly revealing who it is very soon.

The past few months have been a complete rollercoaster ride for reality star Scott Disick. After being dumped by his long-term girlfriend (as well as the mother to his three young children) Kourtney Kardashian, Scott proceeded to check into rehab to try and clean up his act. Initially, it seemed like he was making great strides towards leading a healthier, more stable life. However, it now looks like all of that progress has gone out the window as he was seen partying in Mexico.

On Thursday Scott was spotted in Puerto Vallarta partying with three models. In addition, it has been reported that he is staying at Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis’ home. On numerous occasions, Scott was photographed drinking various (presumably) alcoholic beverages and smoking cigarettes. Evidently he has fallen off the wagon once again in terms of his sobriety.

A source close to Scott revealed that he is no longer attempting to put his life back together. They claimed, “It’s very safe to say Scott is no longer interested in recovery. He’s been drinking and partying for the last several weeks. This is what he wants. This is what he’s choosing. The friends he’s hanging out with aren’t helping.”

After the images of Scott in Mexico surfaced, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Twitter to express her feelings. In a revealing tweet Kourtney posted a quote reading, “A smile hides my pain, a hug masks my heartache and a laugh covers my tears.”

At this point, it is pretty safe to say that reconciliation is no longer in the cards for Scott and Kourtney.

A smile hides my pain, a hug masks my heartache, and a laugh covers my tears. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 5, 2016

But then they were seen Sunday hanging out getting caffeinated with their kids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for a caffeine run with their children.

The 36-year-old reality star and her ex spent time with their two eldest children, three-year-old Penelope and six-year-old Mason, at a Calabasas Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Sunday.

Their joint outing comes just days after Scott, 32, was seen sunbathing with bikini-clad women in Mexico.

The former flames were seen flirting at 1 Oak nightclub in West Hollywood last month, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation.

According to a source for People magazine, Kourtney and Scott ‘were extremely friendly’ and ‘flirtatious all night,’ adding that she came and sat at his table.

For their Sunday outing, Kourtney wore ripped light wash jeans, a white T-shirt and an olive-hued jacket.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star added a black and white Yeezus hat – a nod to her brother-in-law Kanye West – as well as tinted sunglasses and white sneakers.

