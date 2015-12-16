Click to read the full story: Bundesliga Game Week 16 Soccer Review: Borussia Dortmund are Contenders

Borussia Dortmund are certainly genuine title contenders this season, and they are eagerly waiting to pounce on the opportunity if Bayern Munich drop points. Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel’s men, the Bavarian giants are in spectacular form and look set to clinch the league title for the fourth consecutive time. The German champions have lost only once since the start of the season in the Bundesliga.

The 2013 Champions League runners-up registered a 4 – 1 victory against Augsburg at the weekend. Aubameyang notched his 18th goal of the season and is three goals ahead of Robert Lewandowski in the top scorer charts in Germany.

Dortmund boss Tuchel wants his team to be relentless in pursuit of a silverware this season.

He said: “I have a good feeling when I look at how many points we have, how many goals we scored, but I don’t look where other teams stand.

“The best of the best show us every day, that you have to be relentless.

Bayern Munich defeated Ingolstadt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The match ended 2 – 0 with Lewandowski and Lahm hitting the target. Bayern are five points clear at the top of the table. On Monday, it was announced Pep Guardiola’s men will face the Italian champions Juventus in the next round of the Champions League.

Hertha BSC managed an impressive away victory at Darmstadt. The 4 – 0 win has given them a slightly better goal difference as they look to challenge Wolfsburg for the third spot. Hertha are currently third in the Bundesliga rankings while Wolfsburg are three points behind them at the third spot. Wolfsburg were involved in a 1 – 1 stalemate against Hamburg at home on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen were the biggest winners of game week 16, and they are closing the gap between them and the teams competing for the Champions League spot. Leverkusen won 5 – 0 against the fifth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. Ex-Manchester United striker scored his first hat-trick in Germany, and he is now fourth on the goal scorers chart in the Bundesliga with 10 goals. Stefan Kiessling scored the other two goals for Leverkusen at the weekend.

Schalke could’ve taken the fourth spot in the table with three points against Augsburg on Sunday, but they lost 2 – 1 and they are still eighth with 24 points.

The fight at the bottom of the table is very much open with Hannover, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart currently struggling in the relegation zone. Frankfurt, Werder Bremen and Augsburg aren’t much far away, and they can be pulled back with only one slip-up in the league.

