Apparently, there’s still more to theatrical life for this geek than Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I’ve yet to see the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and that must-see much-hyped horror flick Hereditary. But two trailers apparently had rave reviews over the internet. Wreck-It-Ralph Breaks the Internet and the surprising Bumblebee.

Bumblebee

Yes, it seems that the prequel film Bumblebee just might redeem Michael Bay’s Bayformers franchise. It has a positive reception from the trailers alone, and that says a lot. This is the first Transformers film not directed by Michael Bay though it’s still set in the Bayformers universe and is not yet a reboot. The film is directed by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings). But could this be the soft reboot the Transformers franchise is looking for? So what’s with the positive reaction from Transformers fans who scoff at Michael Bay’s Transformers universe?

One, this is the simplified design of Bumblebee. The robot itself looks somewhat simpler than in previous films. The head looks a bit cuter, and the body and transformation look very simplified. We don’t know much of the story yet but the story is set in 1987, and it revolves around Bumblebee and a human girl named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen). The film also stars John Cena as an agent of Sector 7. Again, we get a somewhat simplified version of Bumblebee who actually transforms into a Volkswagen Beetle. Finally, VW has come to its senses.



Whatever happened to their anti-violence sentiment? Could things have been different if Bee was a beetle from the beginning? Then, the coup de gras of the trailer—Starscream, who actually looks much closer to his Generation One cartoon counterpart which has Transformers fans in a positive uproar. Starscream comes in his classic G1 color scheme and transforms into what looks like his classic F-15 alt-mode, and his robot form comes complete with arm cannons and those vents on the sides of his helmet. I just can’t believe how much time and money we negatively invested in the past five films if this stuff was possible from the beginning. Maybe, like the DC Extended Universe can rebuild itself from Wonder Woman, the Transformers franchise just might reboot itself from Bumblebee, that is if this film turns out right.

Wreck-It-Ralph Breaks the Internet

I loved the first Wreck-It-Ralph. Technically it’s the perfect video game movie though it’s not based on real games. It could still be if Disney would actually commission arcade versions of Sugar Rush and Fix-It-Felix. And now the sequel is upon us. Wreck-It-Ralph Breaks the Internet’s first trailer was adorable enough but what actually made noise on the internet is the second.



What’s with the second trailer? It’s the first time the world is treated to CG versions of all the Disney Princesses together. So far, the princesses that had CG treatments were Rapunzel, Elsa, and Anna, Merida and Moana. Technically, if you watch Disney’s Sofia on TV, you’d have seen Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora.

Though I don’t watch Sofia, I saw how Aurora and other classic characters was depicted in CG and they look refreshingly good. And that is probably the same reactions fans had upon seeing the modern versions of Snow White, Ariel, Pocahontas, Cinderella and Belle. What’s more, the trailer actually confirms Vanellope von Schweetz’s Disney princess status by expanding upon the Disney Princess criteria to include being saved by a big strong man, even though Vanellope was a princess of a video game from the beginning.

Another film to watch out for is the third part of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy — How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which is to be the final film of the franchise which will explain why we have Vikings but no dragons. While the trailer hasn’t generated the buzz the first two had, for me, this is one of the best CG animated franchises though limited as three films and an animated TV series which I’m not sure is canon. Well, sometimes less is more.

The trailer shows Hiccup and Toothless in another adventure involving the hidden dragon world, a white female night fury and another dragon-centric (for the lack of a better world) foe that would stop at nothing to get Toothless. Also, would Drago and his Alpha make and appearance? If they don’t, it could become a plot hole. No one likes plot holes, but we’ll take what we can get from these seemingly great upcoming films.

