If you’re like me, you completely forgot to draft a defense in one of your fantasy football leagues. D/ST is one of the most important positions in fantasy football. I learned that the hard way when I lost by one damn point two years ago because my opponent played the Miami Dolphins defense which was good for 37 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was terrible.

Last year, the Denver Broncos were the hot defense. They probably will be again this season with Wade Phillips, but the Seattle Seahawks are never far behind.

Of course, those teams are gone (along with the Los Angeles Rams, who I don’t have much faith in), so we’re stuck to cherry pick.

For Week One, I’m looking to the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants.

Sure, the Bills are off the board in most leagues, but they may be worth a preseason trade for the right price. Rob Ryan is there now, so the team may regress somewhat, but Rex Ryan is poised to have a great season.

Week One the Bills have the Baltimore Ravens. With Joe Flacco, Steve Smith Sr., and Breshad Perriman all coming back from injuries, Buffalo should have a great start.

The Niners, on the other hand, are fortunate enough to be playing the Los Angeles Rams. Case Keenum is starting, and he has been consistently bad in the time he has played. And, since both offenses look to be absolutely nonexistent, we could be in for a low-scoring game, which favors the defense.

Finally, the Giants are lucky. After spending $250 million on their defense this offseason, they get to open up against the Dallas Cowboys and rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. While people may laugh at you for picking up the Giants defense, you’ll get the last laugh if Prescott crumbles under the pressure like Tony Romo’s back (too soon?).

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns (I can’t believe I said it either) also interest me for Week One. With matchups against weak quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz, respectfully, both teams just may surprise you—and I would imagine they’re available.

