Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the newly released video for Britney Spears’ single “Make Me” is not actually what was planned to debut. A few months back, Britney was working alongside director David LaChapelle on a drastically different video concept. However, after the pop star saw the final concept, she decided to scrap it all and start fresh with director Randee St. Nicholas.

According to insiders, there were some notable “creative differences” between Britney and David. Unfortunately, Britney felt that David’s “Make Me” music video was simply too sexy and disjointed.

In addition to these behind-the-scenes revelations coming to light, there is also a short clip circulating online that many are assuming to be footage from Brit’s original music video for the hit single. With all of the hype surrounding the last-minute video change, fans of Britney are now pleading the pop star to release the initial video. In a petition on Change.org fans state, “We ask that RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment release the original video that was filmed by David LaChapelle for the song [“Make Me”].” As of the early evening on Sunday, the petition has garnered well over 13,000 signatures – with a goal of getting 15,000.

On the petition page, the fans also point out that they feel the current version of the “Make Me” video is not a “suitable representation” for the song. The video, shot by Randee St. Nicholas, shows Britney at a casting call that attracts numerous shirtless male model-looking contenders. It would definitely be interesting to see exactly what this so-called “too sexy” video done by David LaChapelle entails, as her ‘toned down’ version is still pretty sultry as it is.

After Taylor Swift made one of the fastest rebounds in history with actor Tom Hiddleston, her ex Calvin Harris has seemingly also been trying to move on. Over the past few weeks, there have been countless rumors surrounding Calvin’s developing relationship with R&B singer Tinashe. Within the past month, the duo has been spotted together several times out-and-about in West Hollywood and Miami.

However, while performing in Las Vegas at Intrigue nightclub, Tinashe made it pretty clear that she and Calvin are nowhere near as exclusive as Taylor and Tom are. While talking to the press, Tinashe claimed, “I mean, I’m still definitely single, so that’s all that [Me and Calvin] are at right now.”

Tinashe also admitted that Calvin had given her some advice prior to her Sin City gig (seeing as he is a seasoned veteran when it comes to performing in the infamous party city). She explained, “[Calvin] mostly just said, obviously, ‘just go out there.’ Vegas is a different crowd every night so you never know what to expect, so I’m looking forward to it being a really good crowd. I know there are fans that have traveled from far, so I’m excited to see them.”

When asked about which side she is on in the whole Kim/Kanye-Taylor Swift feud, Tinashe tried her best to stay out of it. The “2 On” songstress simply replied, “I can’t pick sides; I’m neutral! I’m Switzerland!”

Well, one thing is for sure, Calvin has no shortage of potential beaus now that he is single and clearly ready to mingle. We will just have to see if Tinashe will be the next lady to snatch him up.

