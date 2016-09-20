Click to read the full story: Brangelina divorce gives explosion of Jennifer Aniston memes

The minute that the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce news hit, everyone in the world most likely wondered exactly what face Jennifer Aniston was making.

Well, of course, the internet answered that question quickly as Jennifer Aniston memes have exploded and made #Brangelina a hot hot trending topic. Some may say it was a shocking split, but we’ve heard enough hear to know that it was coming like a speeding locomotive hitting a split in the rail and being hurled off the side of a cliff.

The actress, who was dumped by Brad in 2005 in favor of Angelina, can be seen in various states of glee in the clips and memes flooding Twitter.

In one picture, Jennifer delivers a withering put-down from hit TV show Friends, saying: ‘And that, my friend, is what they call closure.’



#Brangelina may be the top trending hashtag Tuesday, but Jennifer Aniston’s face is the one saturating social media.

Aniston memes of all kinds were the Internet’s response to the Tuesday morning announcement that Angelina Jolie-Pitt had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The couple fell in love during the making of 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” when Brad Pitt was still married to Aniston.

Fans are posting pictures of Aniston from her past performances – wearing a cheerleader outfit, making an I-told-you-so face – in their reactions to the Pitt divorce news. By mid-day Tuesday, Aniston was the second most popular trending topic on Twitter.

Aniston and Pitt wed in 2000 and split in 2005. Aniston married actor-writer Justin Theroux in 2015.



TMZ reported that Angelina filed papers on Monday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She also asked for sole physical custody of the couple’s six children.

A source close to the couple said Jolie, 41, made the decision to file because of the way ‘Brad was parenting the children,’ adding that ‘she was extremely upset with his methods.’

The pair began dating in 2004 and were married in August 2014.

Angelina Jolie ‘sources’ are swearing that she filed for divorce due to the quickly growing rumors that Brad Pitt had taken a liking to Marion Cotillard on the set of their new movie “Allied.” That would be a little too karmic retribution to admit to that. Her ‘sources’ are trying to claim that Pitt’s smoking pot and drinking is what led to this. It seems she feels he needs rehab, but again that sounds better than he left her on the set of a movie.

