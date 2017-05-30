Click to read the full story: Brandon Jacobs goes after Jim Harbaugh again

Former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs had one hell of a career. He spent seven years with the New York Giants, helping lead the team to victories in Super Bowl XLI and Super Bowl XLVII, before ending up on the San Francisco 49ers roster for the 2012 season.

With the Niners, Jacobs had the privilege of playing under head coach Jim Harbaugh and being a part of the Super Bowl XLVII that almost gave him his second ring in a row before the Baltimore Ravens upset them.

Despite the trip to the Super Bowl, Jacobs never was fond of Harbaugh or his coaching style. In fact, as a member of the team, Jacobs assures people that Harbaugh actually knew very little, and the reason San Francisco was able to accomplish so much under the head coach was because of an amazing supporting case.

Jacobs revealed his feelings on the current Michigan head coach during a call into CBS Radio show “Tiki and Tierney,” hosted by Brandon Tierney and Jacobs’ former Giants teammate Tiki Barber. Tierney asked Jacobs about his time with the Niners, noting he heard that Jim and Jacobs didn’t get along, and Jacobs affirmed his suspicions.

“Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there—before I got to know him,” said Jacobs. “I enjoyed my time there, but we didn’t see eye-to-eye. I knew a little bit more about football than what they led on.”

It sounds like Jacobs wasn’t too happy that Harbaugh had him riding the bench. Jacobs only played in two games for the Niners in 2012, totaling five carries for seven yards. It’s not clear why Jacobs wasn’t utilized more, considering he had totaled 36 touchdowns over the previous four seasons, including seven touchdowns in the Giants Super Bowl run the year before.

Maybe that’s part of the reason Jacobs had this to say:

“Going somewhere where they don’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd,” continued Jacobs. “They’re just running routes in the defense, getting people killed. Size and strength is what they had, and that’s why they won. Let’s be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”

Needless to say, Jacobs didn’t enjoy his time with the Niners, and he was on the next plane back to New York City after the Super Bowl. Jacobs rejoined the Giants for the 2013 season, racking up 238 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

The reaction to such allegations, of course, has been very mixed. While some die-hard fans are supporting Jacobs through this and anything else, many people see to believe he should keep his mouth shut and be grateful Harbaugh gave him the chance to almost earn another Super Bowl ring.

Jacobs doesn’t care either way. The only thing that will make him happy is…well, seeing Harbaugh fired from his current job as head coach of Michigan.

“Love the support but stop the Super Bowl talk. I will expose him, Michigan will fire him what I am done,” Tweeted Jacobs.

Harbaugh didn’t take long to fire back, but he did so very calm, cool, and collected on Twitter.

“Biblical advice for @gatorboyrb Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice,” Tweeted Harbaugh.

Now, I’ve never tried to get the highest paid college football coach fired, but I imagine it’s a tough sell, especially when the fan base is obsessed with him. Personally, I think Harbaugh is an ass, but he’s also shown himself to be one hell of a football coach.

But, hey, I’m open to being proven wrong. Let’s see what you’ve got, Brandon.

The post Brandon Jacobs goes after Jim Harbaugh again appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice