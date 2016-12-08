Click to read the full story: Brandin Cooks trade rumors won’t die down after recent Saints loss

Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors Swirl as Saints Offense Struggles in Loss to Lions

The Detroit Lions kept their lead over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North as the New Orleans Saints continue to look disinterested in contending for the NFC South title with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints dropped another at home, falling to the Lions 28-13 as Drew Brees and the entire offense failed to get much going all game. In what was supposed to be a shootout between Brees and Matthew Stafford, Drew failed to throw a touchdown to go along with his three interceptions.

The week leading up to Sunday’s matchup including some venting of frustrations by wide receiver Brandin Cooks who feels he should be the clear go-to guy in the Saints offense.

“I feel like the opportunities will come,” said Cooks. “But at the same time, this is a very emotional game and every once in a while you have to express that and you have to express what you want. Closed mouths don’t get fed.”

Cooks’ frustration comes after the Saints offense showcase against the Los Angeles Rams in which he didn’t see a single ball thrown his way the entire game. The Saints scored 49 points.

“It’s one of those things, as a competitor, I was frustrated,” continued Cooks. “But at the same time, our offense was moving the ball, and we won the game, so that was the bright side of it. I’m just thinking from a competition standpoint, I always want to help, I feel like, and I necessarily didn’t that game.”

Rumors sprung after Cooks’s complaints that the Saints will shop the emerging star receiver this offseason.

“It’s a false report,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton after the loss to the Lions.

But it’s hard to write it off just yet. While Cooks is one of the Saints better offensive weapons, despite the sloppy play against the Lions, the team’s main concern this offseason should be improving their atrocious secondary.

For offensively-challenged defensive powerhouses, such as the Seattle Seahawks, Cooks could be an interesting bargaining tool.

