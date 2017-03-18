Click to read the full story: Bola Omodara talks ‘Supernatural’ angel and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Although Bola Omadara’s role was small — he plays an unnamed angel in Supernatural’s Family Feud – it was a milestone for him, as it was his first speaking role. According to IMDB, he will also appear in an upcoming episode of Legends of Tomorrow (which aired March 14) and Rogue (episode six of Season 4).

Tell us about yourself. How did you get into acting?

Basically, in the last few years I’ve been really thinking about it, because it’s been something I’ve always wanted to do. In the last two years, I was thinking about it a lot and last year I just took the plunge at the beginning of the year, after talking with some actor friends of mine, and after that I just went out there and found an agent, probably around May. So that was when I just started before I was just testing the waters with some indie films, some background, just doing that kind of stuff and just watching actors and just saying this is something I really, really want to do.

What did you enjoy most about filming for Supernatural?

One of my favorite parts, it wasn’t just the filming part, but I used to have a roommate who was pretty much obsessed with the show, we lived with each other for like three years … even before I decided to act, I remember watching the show and making fun of how much of a geek he was, how much of a fan he was about the show … When I actually got the role for that part, and it was funny when that happened, and when he called me that same day out of coincidence. I’m like, guess what I’m up to.

Another one was, basically, this was one of the first kind of speaking roles I had so the whole thing was pretty much – I don’t know how to describe it – pretty much the whole experience was enlightening. This was the one of the biggest things I’ve done so far. It was just doing that at Riverview Hospital that night, not to mention it was a fight scene too.

Do you have any behind the scenes stories to share?

It was pretty rough in terms of that it was freezing cold that night. I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t the most fun experience when it came to that. Because what happens is while we’re not filming, we’ll be warming up inside, but then when we go outside, you have to take off your jacket and everything, and I’m out there just in a suit and it’s like minus 10 or something … acting through that was probably – that was the most challenging – not letting the cold get to me.

Do you have any upcoming projects to share?

The only thing I can say right now is that I don’t have any upcoming projects but I do have my own project, it’s a web series that I’ve been working on, the first episode at the beginning of the year, so now I’m gearing up to do another episode. It’s called Terminus, I also act in that myself, and not to mention direct it too.

