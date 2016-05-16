Click to read the full story: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ready for Billboard and cancelled show bloodbath

With less than a week left, Billboard is preparing for this year’s annual Billboard Music Awards. Every year the publication and music popularity charting company honors the performers who have dominated the charts over the past year. With categories such as “Top Artist,” “Top New Artist” and “Top Billboard 200 Album,” the award show never fails to bring out some of the biggest names in the music industry.

As the airdate swiftly approaches, Billboard is releasing more information about the upcoming, televised event. A few days ago, viewers learned that celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would be taking the stage to sing their newly released duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Although the two have already performed the song on their show The Voice, fans are still looking forward to seeing them sing it together with the increased production of the Billboard stage.

Another highly anticipated performer that Billboard has just been announced is pop star Rihanna. It has been quite a while since she has taken the stage at a televised award show, thus fans are rightfully excited to see her return to the spotlight.

Lastly, Billboard has also managed to add two music icons to their set list. As we previously reported, singer Britney Spears will be taking the stage to perform a medley of her hit songs. She will also be honored with the “Millennium Award,” which is given to artists who have had a significant impact on the entertainment industry. In addition to Britney, Madonna will also be performing for the Billboard audience. Madonna is set to honor fellow musician Prince, who just recently passed away (which is rumored to have been caused by a Percocet addiction).

You can catch all of the stars and performances when the 2016 Billboard Music Awards airs on Sunday, May 22 on ABC.

As we enter summer, most television networks are winding down their set of spring television shows. This means that the TV executives are making the inevitable decisions of whether to renew certain shows or ax them. On Thursday, Fox, ABC, CBS and The CW all released the list of shows that they have decided to say goodbye to.

While some of the cancellations were to be expected, there are several that caught fans by surprise. ABC’s show Nashville, which has 4 seasons under its belt and a healthy fan base, was unfortunately not renewed. Many believed this decision was due to the show’s star Hayden Panettiere’s current struggle with postpartum depression. Just a few days ago the young actress announced that she would be once again seeking treatment. The network also opted to cancel their hit show Castle, which has had an 8 season run. Based on the show’s stars’ responses (on social media), the cancellation seemed to have taken them by surprise as well.

One that we were sad to see get axed was ABC’s The Family which had an amazing cast with Joan Allen, Allison Pill and Rupert Graves, also had a nice twisty plot that definitely surprised. They left Season 1 with a great cliffhanger, so we know they felt secure in the show as we did.

Some not so surprising cancellations include Fox’s Grandfathered and The Grinder. While both star big name actors (John Stamos and Rob Lowe, respectively), neither of the shows was able to gain much of a following during their short season-long runs.

Nonetheless, we will have to wait to see what shows will be filling in for the newly opened slots in the fall!

Here’s the full list of returning network shows and the ones that were part of the bloodbath:

CBS

Returning

2 Broke Girls

The Amazing Race

The Big Bang Theory

Blue Bloods

Criminal Minds

Elementary

Hawaii Five-0

Life in Pieces

Madam Secretary

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Scorpion

Survivor

Canceled

Angel From Hell

CSI: Cyber

Mike & Molly

The Good Wife

Person of Interest

Extant

Rush Hour

Under the Dome

NBC

Returning

American Ninja Warrior

The Blacklist

Blindspot

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Grimm

Hollywood Game Night

Law & Order: SVU

Little Big Shots

Shades of Blue

Superstore

The Voice

Canceled

Crowded

Game of Silence

Heartbeat

Heroes Reborn

The Player

Telenovela

Truth Be Told

Undateable

You, Me and the Apocalypse

Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris

Fox

Returning

Bob’s Burgers

Bones

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Empire

Family Guy

Gotham

Hell’s Kitchen

The Last Man on Earth

Lucifer

MasterChef Junior

New Girl

Rosewood

Scream Queens

The Simpsons

Sleepy Hollow

Superhuman

Canceled

American Idol

Bordertown

Grandfathered

The Grinder

Minority Report

Second Chance

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life

The CW

Returning

The 100

Arrow

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash

iZombie

Jane the Virgin

The Originals

Reign

Supergirl

Supernatural

The Vampire Diaries

Canceled

America’s Next Top Model (moving to VH1)

Beauty and the Beast

Containment

ABC

Returning

American Crime

America’s Funniest Home Videos

The Bachelor

Black-ish

The Catch

Dancing With the Stars

Dr. Ken

Fresh Off the Boat

The Goldbergs

Grey’s Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

Last Man Standing

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Middle

Modern Family

Once Upon a Time

Quantico

The Real O’Neals

Scandal

Shark Tank

Canceled

Agent Carter

Blood and Oil

Castle

The Family

Galavant

The Muppets

Nashville

Of Kings and Prophets

Wicked City

