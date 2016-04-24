Click to read the full story: Blackhawks push one more game out of Blues with 6-3 win

The Chicago Blackhawks may have been trailing 3-1 after the first period in Game 6 against the St Louis Blues, but they found a way to punch through and fit one more game into their first-round playoff series. They’ve got one more shot to break the tie with Game 7.

Artem Anisimov, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dale Weise scored during Chicago’s dominant second period, and the Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night to send their first-round playoff series to Game 7.

Andrew Shaw added a third-period goal in his return from a one-game suspension for using a gay slur during Chicago’s 4-3 loss in Game 4. Andrew Ladd had a goal and an assist as the Blackhawks improved to 15-1 in their last 16 Game 6s in the playoffs.

Chicago trailed 3-1 in the series, but stayed alive with a 4-3 double-overtime victory in St. Louis on Thursday. Then, the defending Stanley Cup champions trailed 3-1 after one period in Game 6, but found a way again.

Game 7 is Monday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo and Scottie Upshall scored for St. Louis, which lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. Brian Elliott made 30 saves.

Trailing 3-1 after one and facing the possible end of their title defense, the Blackhawks roared back with perhaps their best period of the season.

With St. Louis center Kyle Brodziak in the box for hooking, Anisimov got Chicago within one when he poked home a rebound opportunity for his third goal of the series. That seemed to spark the Blackhawks, and Elliott made a couple of nice stops on Richard Panik and Marian Hossa to keep the Blues in front.

But Chicago only turned up the pressure from there.

Panik left the puck for a streaking Jonathan Toews, and the captain slid it over to van Reimsdyk for the tying goal at 12:21. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 22,260, which stood and applauded for a whole TV timeout at one point, Chicago went ahead to stay when Artemi Panarin passed from behind the net to Weise for a one-timer at 16:18.

It was Weise’s first goal since he was acquired in a trade with Montreal on Feb. 26. It also was his sixth career playoff score, including a pair of overtime winners during his time with the Canadiens.

Shaw’s third goal of the series, a power-play tally off a slick pass from Patrick Kane, made it 5-3 at 16:53 of the third, and Hossa added an empty-netter.

It was a memorable night for Shaw, who made an emotional apology the day after his embarrassing display in Game 4. While sitting in the penalty box Tuesday night, the forward directed a gay slur toward the ice, and the NHL responded with a one-game suspension and a $5,000 fine.

Fresh off Kane’s dazzling overtime winner on Thursday night, the Blackhawks got off to a fast start. Ladd jumped on a turnover by Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and beat Elliott on the glove side at 3:47 of the first.

Weise then set up Andrew Desjardins for an open net, but his shot was wide and St. Louis responded with three goals in a span of 4:42.

Desjardins’ miss turned into Upshall’s first goal of the series. Pietrangelo sent a big rising drive past a screened Corey Crawford on the stick side at 8:51, and Tarasenko made it 3-1 with another screeching wrist shot, stunning the sellout crowd with his fourth of the playoffs.

Hossa also had an assist in his 200th career playoff appearance. … Toews finished with two assists. He has yet to score in the series.

