Everyone has an opinion and loves to give advice on where to buy which items and when you should buy them – Black Friday, Cyber Monday or wait until after Christmas to take advantage of the best bargains.

Everyone seems to have an opinion and the opinions vary from one person (or site) to the next depending on the experience they’ve had or where they do their shopping. Some people think that Black Friday ads are more “bait and switch,” where the retailers lure you to their stores to purchase a certain item that happens to be sold out in hopes that you’ll stay and purchase something else. Check here for all the updated store hours of all major retailers.

After Christmas, retailers seem to be more desperate to sell, but you run the risk of your desired item(s) being out of stock. Also, the seasoned shoppers resent the fact that the big retailers sometimes offer big items such as laptops and televisions for ridiculously low prices – but they are the lowest rated brands on the totem pole and considered junk items that are easily used for the bait and switch approach.

Cyber Monday has risen to new heights in the shopper’s favorite day of the year category. There are some who don’t relish the idea of putting on riot gear to enter the crowds on Black Friday or the day after Christmas.

For those people, Cyber Monday is the best day. For those in the know, Black Friday’s deals aren’t necessarily the best deals to be had during the holiday season – even though most of us think so.

Electronics, especially, are usually much less expensive after Black Friday. But, you may risk not getting exactly what you want if you wait for a better deal because so many will snap up the most popular electronics either before or on Black Friday.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is touted as the best time to check off toys from your gift list, but Cyber Monday is actually the best time for the cheapest bargains. A couple of the hot toys rumored to be on sale for Cyber Monday are the Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Barbie and any toy based on the Disney movie, Frozen.

If you’re looking for clothing, it doesn’t really matter which day you shop on, but beware that a couple of days before Christmas is when the clothing prices dip to their lowest. Again, you run the risk of items or sizes being out of stock.

Keep your eye on the many websites devoted to finding and posting the best deals based on the latest ads. Find one you like and sign up for alerts to the bargains you’re interested in.

Below are some pros and cons on each so you can decide for yourself which is the best time.

BLACK FRIDAY

According to a survey commissioned by NerdWallet and conducted by Harris Poll, this year 3 out of 4 Americans plan to shop Black Friday sales. And they’ll spend more money than they did last year — 20% more, in fact ($529 in 2015 vs. $440 in 2014). So, what’s all the fuss about and are the potential savings really worth facing the crowds?

Pros

There’s nothing quite like the thrill (and novelty) of piling into the car in the wee hours of the morning and waiting for your favorite retailer to open its doors. Adventure awaits: Will you score the ultimate doorbuster deal? Or how about that unannounced surprise sale that could be offered? Both are very real possibilities that you can only experience live and in person.

And sometimes nothing can replace the sensory experience, especially when shopping for clothing or furniture.

You don’t have to worry about shipping costs or canceled orders either, because you’ll be carting your loot home.

Cons

If the turkey dinner tryptophan hits you hard and the last thing you want to do is swing by your neighborhood Best Buy, then Black Friday shopping might not be for you.

The chaotic crowds and potentially aggressive atmosphere aren’t for the faint of heart. Plus, the frenzy makes it easy to get caught up in “deals” and overspend: Sure, you’ve got two flat screen TVs at home, but this one is only $200.

Finally, by shopping in-person on Black Friday, you run the risk of items selling out. Doorbuster deals may have limited quantities. There’s nothing worse than surviving the early hour, the elements and the brutal crowds only to come home empty-handed.

CYBER MONDAY

To some, Cyber Monday offers many of the same benefits of Black Friday without all the hassle. According to the National Retail Federation, Cyber Monday (the Monday after Thanksgiving weekend) is expected to contribute significantly to overall holiday sales — an anticipated $105 billion in online sales, So, is it worth opting for the couch instead of the mall?

Pros

One of the best aspects of Cyber Monday shopping is the ease of comparing prices. If you’re not sure that you’re getting the absolute best price on the laptop you’ve been coveting, another retailer is only a click away.

Plus, you save so much time. Rather than hopping back in the car or walking across the mall, you can get to the next store on the Internet in mere seconds. Cyber Monday sales also tend to be store-wide rather than product-specific, which can be a good thing if you’re not looking for a particular make or model of a product.

Shopping from the comfort of home or work makes for more rational decisions, and you’re not dealing with the crowds.

Finally, the pleasure of shopping in PJs can’t be discounted. There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch with a cup of cocoa and getting your spend on.

Cons

Shopping online isn’t all cozy clothes and relaxed browsing; it does have its downsides.

Cyber Monday lacks many of the doorbuster deals that Black Friday is famous for, and it’s unlikely you’ll receive extra prizes for being first in line. You also miss out on possible in-store-only offers and the excitement and of the day.

Additionally, the delayed gratification is no joke. It can be tough to score the one tech toy you’ve been coveting for months and then have to wait five to seven business days for it to arrive. And don’t forget about the shipping costs.

Plus, you always run the risk of being disappointed when it arrives. Things tend to look different online, and something might be slightly off in color or a different texture than you anticipated. And then you have to deal with an inconvenient return that might involve shipping costs. A serious bummer.

2015 Black Friday Deals

If you’ve decided that Black Friday is not to be missed, we’ve noted some of the more worthwhile doorbuster deals and come up with a short list of stores to hit:

• Target will be offering 25% off all Beats wireless headphones

• At Best Buy, take up to $125 off on the iPad Air 2 and $200 off a 21.5-inch iMac with 8GB of memory

• Walmart is advertising a 40-inch 1080p LED TV for $149, a Fitbit Flex wristband for $59 ($40 off) and a 5-inch Samsung Galaxy 5 phone for $229 (regularly $479)

2015 Cyber Monday Deals

If you’d rather be at home than at the mall, we’ve noted some of the better deals that will crop up on Nov. 30:

• Staples is prolonging the party and offering their Black Friday deals through Cyber Monday. A complete win-win.

• EBay is advertising a Samsung 55″ 4K Ultra HD 3D Smart TV for $1,199.99 (regularly $3,999), the GoPro Hero4 Action Camera for $299 (regularly $399) and the Lenovo ThinkPad 11.6″ Notebook Computer for $209.99 (regularly $499.90).

• J.C. Penney is boasting more than 50,000 Cyber Monday online deals, specifics yet to be announced.

