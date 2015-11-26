Click to read the full story: Black Friday Shopping Tips & Tricks

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2015, are going to be filled with some of the season’s best deals on just about everything and anything you want this holiday season – but, you must be a savvy shopper and come prepared to get the best of the best and the most bang for your buck.

One thing to remember, above all else, is to do your research before you venture out in the crowds – or online. This is true especially for big-ticket items such as televisions and electronics of all types. Check here for all the updated store hours of all major retailers.

Keeping checking our Black Friday section as we’ll continually update it along with Cyber Monday for your shopping convenience. You can also check out Amazon’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals here as they’ll keep changing as fast as a Kardashian’s Instagram page.

Read all the consumer report reviews of items you’re interest in before you sign on the dotted line. You might see a product that seems like a real bargain because it’s rock bottom cheap and get bad deals because it’s poorly made and without quality features.

Before you set out for the stores or open your laptop, be sure you have the ads in hand of the stores where you want to shop. Many stores offer matching low prices on items, and it’s best to have the ad to show them as proof.

Another good tip for saving money on your holiday shopping items is to use the store credit cards for your sale shopping. Watch out for substantial interest charges, but if you pay them off right away, you may get bargain discounts and warranties.

Also, watch for night owl and early bird special sales. These usually go on between about 4 PM and 11 AM to draw people to the stores that prefer to shop in the evening hours rather than early in the morning, but you can find good deals no matter what time you venture out.

You can also beat the main crowds. Beware of return policies. You’ll want to avoid stores that don’t offer liberal exchange or returns on items that may not fit or that charge a restocking fee.

And by all means, keep your receipts. Some stores are even offering gift receipts that you can include in the gift, but won’t reveal how much you spent for it. Be sure and ask if the store you’re shopping in has such a policy.

Black Friday websites that alert you of the best bargains and list the stores with the best deals sometimes have tips and suggestions that can help make your holiday gift buying less frustrating and more enjoyable.

Forewarned is forearmed, so remember to get as much knowledge as you can before shopping to be sure you get the best bargains and have the best experience possible.

Google has also help all of you Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers with these additional tips:

The search giant has come up with three tips after crunching data from a sample of U.S. users who turned on location history in November and December of last year.

Tip 1: Shop in the morning, late afternoon or evening on Friday. According to Google, Black Friday store foot traffic peaks between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tip 2: Avoid electronics and cellphone stores. Those have the highest foot traffic of the season on Black Friday. Foot traffic to electronics stores is twice as high on Black Friday than other weekends during the holiday season. At cellphone stores, the traffic is 1.6 times as high, Google says.

On the other hand, shopping malls, discount stores, superstores and department stores have the highest foot traffic on the Saturday before Christmas. Dollar stores have the most foot traffic from last-minute and stocking-stuffer shoppers on Christmas Eve.

Tip 3: If you are looking for something in particular, check if the store has it in stock before venturing out. Many stores show in-store availability on their websites. Google also shows product availability for nearby stores on smartphones.

Interesting factoids: Mobile searches per user are 11% higher in electronics stores and 8% higher in department stores on Black Friday compared with other weekends during the holiday season, Google says. And holiday shoppers are expected to rely on their smartphones more than ever to research and compare products, with 82% of smartphone users pulling out their devices while in a store this year.

The post Black Friday Shopping Tips & Tricks appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner