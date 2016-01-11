Click to read the full story: Beyonce’s Super Bowl Problem & Khloe Kardashian’s Savvy Press Avoidance

Although she already headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, I don’t anybody is complaining that Beyonce is set to return once again for 2016’s show. On Thursday, the show’s official sponsor Pepsi confirmed that Queen B is, in fact, taking the stage alongside Coldplay on Februrary 7.

A source close to the international superstar explained to E! News, “Beyonce has been in talks to perform for sometime but it was all top secret. Beyonce is very excited to be at this year’s big Super Bowl. She can’t wait.”

Undeniably, Beyonce had the world glued to their television during her performance in 2013, but reports are claiming that the singer is planning an even more epic spectacle for this year’s show. In celebration of the 50th Super Bowl, Beyonce is reportedly working with Coldplay to create an extra special show. A source reveals, “Performing in the past at the Super Bowl was one of her favorite performances. She loved the energy of the crowd. She is a big fan of Coldplay and thinks it’s going to be a fantastic performance by both of them.”

While the set list and plan for the performance is being held tightly under wraps, they will most likely feature their duet “Hymn for the Weekend,” which is from Coldplay’s seventh studio album A Head Full of Dreams.

Additional performers for this year’s Super Bowl will be announced in the coming weeks.

You will be able to catch Beyonce and Coldplay’s epic performance at the 2016 Super Bowl on February 7, 2016.

As there’s always been rumors of Beyonce and Jay-Z getting divorced, her doing the half-time show with Chris Martin has got everyone saying that this could speed up those divorce papers.

It’s being reported that since Bay is getting home rather late from her Super Bowl rehearsals, it’s causing some friction that’s been there for a long time. Earlier this year, it was speculated that the two would have been divorced sooner if they didn’t have so much money and business deals tied together.

In other news, former NBA star Lamar Odom has been released from the hospital. Back in October, Lamar was hospitalized in Las Vegas, after he was found unconscious in front of a Nevada brothel. It was later determined that the 36 year old had suffered from a drug over dose – which resulted from several substances including cocaine and excess amounts of herbal Viagra.

Shortly after he was found Lamar was airlifted to a hospital in Los Angeles area, where his ex wife (although the two are still legally married) Khloe Kardashian has been checking in on him regularly.

Although the extent of his condition was initially critical, Lamar has reportedly made some pretty big strides in his recovery. However, sources claim that he will most likely need some form of assistance in his day-to-day life from now on.

On Wednesday, Lamar was photographed leaving the L.A. hospital and being transferred to a private rehabilitation facility in the area. Here, Lamar is reportedly going to continue focusing on his condition and improving his overall health, both physically and mentally.

Recently, Khloe was promoting her upcoming talk show Kocktails with Khloe and was unsurprisingly asked by the press about Lamar’s situation. However Khloe declined to elaborate on his condition and simply explained, “It’s not my story to tell, I want to respect that and I want him to be able to tell that story.” She went on to add, “I’m just there to support and care for him, but he’s doing amazing and I’m so proud of the strength that he has to fight this battle that’s his battle, and I’m so grateful for everybody’s love and concern because I do think it’s coming from a good place.”

Meanwhile, despite continuing to visit and care for Lamar, Khloe has confirmed that she is still in a relationship with NBA player James Harden and that she will resume her divorce filing with Lamar when the time is right.

As a way of keeping the press knowing that Lamar was moving, Khloe didn’t even tell his family which says a lot as to who may be leaking what.

