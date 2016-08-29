Click to read the full story: Beyonce shows she’s in her own category at 2016 MTV VMAs

While some critics were predicting the demise of Beyonce earlier this year, the singer slapped them back with “Lemonade,” proving that she is far from over in the music industry.

Beyonce proved once again she is the contemporary rock star, and she used the MTV Video Music Awards stage to showcase her skills and outshine her peers, from Rihanna to Britney Spears.

Beyonce won eight awards, including video of the year, and performed five songs from her visual album “Lemonade” in an epic 16-minute concert Sunday that had the audience at Madison Square Garden in awe.

She sang live, danced heavily and worked the crowd as she ran through “Pray You Catch Me,” ”Hold Up,” ”Sorry,” ”Don’t Hurt Yourself” and “Formation,” which won the top prize over Adele, Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

“First of all, I’d like to thank my beautiful daughter and my incredible husband for all of their support,” said Beyonce, who walked the carpet with daughter Blue Ivy and the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Eric Garner – who all appeared in “Lemonade” movie.

It was reminiscent of the 2014 VMAs when Beyonce also performed for 16 minutes and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. This year it was awarded to Rihanna, who split up her performances throughout the night, singing hits such as “Work,” ”We Found Love” and “Love on the Brain.”

But the biggest moment for Rihanna came when Drake – in a tuxedo – presented the award to his former girlfriend. He said he met Rihanna in 2005 on the set of her first music video for “Pon de Replay.”

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with her since I was 22 years old,” Drake said as Rihanna blushed and the audience cheered loudly. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. All of my adult life I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me.”

Rihanna, 28, thanked her family, friends and hometown of Saint Michael, Barbados, for helping her succeed in her 11-year-career.

“My success started as my dream, but now my success is not my own. It’s my family, my fans, my country …it’s women, it’s black women,” she said.

Beyonce’s top-notch performance starkly contrasted with that of Spears, who returned to the VMA stage after 10 years. Not only did she lip sync, in typical fashion, but she did so badly. Spears performed her hit “Make Me…” and danced slickly, but she didn’t actually sing a word of the song live. She was joined by rapper G-Eazy – and she lip synched the hook to his hit song, “Me, Myself and I.”

In true Kanye fashion, the rapper ranted onstage, touching on subjects from music to his beef with Taylor Swift to violence in his hometown Chicago before he debuted his music video for “Fade,” which starred Teyana Taylor. He talked about his “Famous” video, which features what appear to be naked images of himself, his wife Kim Kardashian, Swift, Donald Trump and others. He even pointed to former girlfriend Amber Rose, who was in the audience and is also in the video.

Drake won best hip hop video for “Hotline Bling” and Calvin Harris won best male video for “This is What You Came For.” David Bowie – who died from cancer earlier this year – received four nominations for “Lazarus” and won best art direction. The music video, which shows him looking frail in bed with bandaged eyes, was released just days before the icon’s Jan. 10 death.

Performers included Nick Jonas, The Chainsmokers, Ty Dollar $ign and Ariana Grande, who brought spin class to the VMA stage when she sang the reggae-tinged “Side to Side” with Nicki Minaj.

In one of several odes to the recent Olympic Games, Michael Phelps said he’s been inspired by hip-hop music before introducing Future, who Phelps said he listened to before swimming and making the grimace that went viral. The rapper-singer-producer performed his hit “(Expletive) Up Some Commas.”

Jimmy Fallon, who presented video of the year, dressed as Ryan Lochte and even sported the platinum blonde hair. As Lochte – who is dealing with trouble after filing a false robbery report over an incident during the Rio Olympics – Fallon lied onstage about writing Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and directing the clips nominated for video of the year.

Other presenters include Alicia Keys, Puff Daddy and four of the Final Five gymnasts (Gabby Douglas was hospitalized for a mouth infection).

Adele was behind Beyonce with eight nominations, but the British singer did not attend the show and did not win any Moon Men. Beyonce’s wins included best female video, pop video, breakthrough long-form video, choreography, direction, cinematography and editing.

Full List Of MTV VMA Winners 2016:

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Adele – “Hello”

Director: Xavier Dolan

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Director: Director X

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Director: Parris Goebel

Kanye West – “Famous”

Director: Kanye West

Best Female Video

Beyoncé – “Hold Up” (WINNER)

Director: Jonas Åkerlund, Beyoncé Knowles Carter

Adele – “Hello”

Director: Xavier Dolan

Sia – “Cheap Thrills”

Director: Lior Molcho

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Director: Hannah Lux Davis

Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work” (short version)

Director: Director X

Best Male Video

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For” (WINNER)

Director: Emil Nava

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Director: Director X

Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”

Director: Cris

Kanye West – “Famous”

Director: Kanye West

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

Director: Grant Singer

Best Collaboration

Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Work From Home” (WINNER)

Director: Director X

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Director: Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Kahlil Joseph

Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne – “Let Me Love You”

Director: Grant Singer

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”

Director: Emil Nava

Rihanna ft. Drake – “Work” (short version)

Director: Director X

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake – “Hotline Bling” (WINNER)

Director: Director X

Desiigner – “Panda”

Director: Paul Geusebroek

Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”

Director: Cris

Chance The Rapper – “Angels”

Director: Austin Vesely

2 Chainz – “Watch Out”

Director: Motion Family

Best Pop Video

Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Adele – “Hello”

Director: Xavier Dolan

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Director: Parris Goebel

Alessia Cara – “Wild Things”

Director: Aaron A

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Director: Hannah Lux Davis

Best Rock Video

twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (WINNER)

Director: Andrew Donoho

All Time Low – “Missing You”

Director: Patrick Tracy

Coldplay – “Adventure Of A Lifetime”

Director: Mat Whitecross

Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato – “Irresistible”

Director: Wayne Isham

Panic! At The Disco – “Victorious”

Director: Brandon Dermer

Best Electronic Video

Calvin Harris & Disciples – “How Deep Is Your Love” (WINNER)

Director: Emil Nava

99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy – “The Girl Is Mine”

Director: Ludovic Zuili, Simon Bouisson

Mike Posner – “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”

Director: Jon Jon Augustavo

Afrojack – “SummerThing!”

Director: Sam Sneed

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Director: Marcus Kuhne

Breakthrough Long Form Video

Beyoncé – Lemonade (WINNER)

Florence + The Machine – The Odyssey

Justin Bieber – PURPOSE: The Movement

Chris Brown – Royalty

Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy

Best New Artist

DNCE (WINNER)

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

Best Art Direction

David Bowie – “Blackstar” (WINNER)

Production Designer: Jan Houllevigue

Beyoncé – “Hold Up”

Production Designer: Jason Hougaard

Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”

Production Designer: Alexander Delgado

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Production Designer: Jeremy MacFarlane

Adele – “Hello” Art

Production Designer: Colombe Raby

Best Choreography

Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)

Choreographer: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia

Missy Elliott ft. Pharrell – “WTF (Where They From)”

Choreographer: Hi-Hat

Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Choreographer: Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia, Anthony Burrell, Beyoncé Knowles Carter

FKA Twigs – “M3LL155X”

Choreographer: FKA Twigs

Florence + The Machine – “Delilah”

Choreographer: Holly Blakey

Best Direction

Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Coldplay – “Up&Up”

Director: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia

Adele – “Hello”

Director: Xavier Dolan

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Director: Johan Renck

Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

Director: Canada

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)

Cinematographer: Malik Sayeed

Adele – “Hello”

Cinematographer: André Turpin

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Cinematographer: Crille Forsberg

Alesso – “I Wanna Know”

Cinematographer: Corey Jennings

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Cinematographer: Paul Laufer

Best Editing

Beyoncé – “Formation” (WINNER)

Editor: Jeff Selis

Adele – “Hello”

Editor: Xavier Dolan

Fergie – “M.I.L.F. $”

Editor: Vinnie Hobbs

David Bowie – “Lazarus”

Editor: Johan Söderberg

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

Editor: Hannah Lux Davis

Best Visual Effects

Coldplay – “Up&Up” (WINNER)

VFX Editor: Vania Heymann

FKA Twigs – “M3LL155X”

VFX Editor: Lewis Saunders, Jihoon Yoo

Adele – “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”

VFX Editor: Sam Sneade

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

VFX Editor: Bryan Smaller

Zayn – “PILLOWTALK”

VFX Editor: David Smith

Song of Summer

Fifth Harmony featuring Fetty Wap – “All In My Head (Flex)” (WINNER)

Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”

Drake featuring Kyla & Wizkid – “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Kent Jones – “Don’t Mind”

Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber MØ– “Cold Water”

Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Bacon”

Selena Gomez – “Kill ‘Em With Kindness”

Sia – “Cheap Thrills”

